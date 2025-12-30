‘ROFLMAO’: Trump’s Name Ends Up Plastered on Porta Potties — Leaving the White House Scrambling to Clean Up the Mess

Donald Trump is once again the unwitting star of a viral internet mystery after photos of signs allegedly marked “Donald J. Trump Memorial” began circulating online.

The images were cast as a bold slap of mockery near the White House, with posts claiming the labels appeared amid construction outside the executive complex and insisting Donald Trump was supposedly livid behind the scenes.

Photos of portable toilets labeled with Donald Trump’s full name briefly sent the internet into a frenzy. (Photos by Eric Thayer/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



One X user posted, “BREAKING: Donald Trump is reportedly furious after someone put signs saying ‘The Donald J. Trump Memorial’ on all the porta-potties outside the White House where his Jeffrey Epstein’s ballroom is being constructed.”

None of those claims were verified, but the lack of confirmation didn’t slow the story down. Instead, the photos took on a life of their own, transforming a blurry snapshot into a full-blown online spectacle.

One X user reacted with exaggerated alarm, writing, “OH NO! that might cause him to have a stroke!”

OH NO! that might cause him to have a stroke ! pic.twitter.com/IWGSQVxUWx — Carmina Burana (@LucyA18792319) December 29, 2025

Another leaned fully into the humor, adding, “I can’t stop laughing… This isn’t only hilarious; it’s perfect!!”

A third distilled the joke into a single line that quickly gained traction: “Perfect memorial for Diaper Don!!”

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) December 29, 2025

The jokes kept coming as the images jumped platforms.

On Threads, one user took a mock-official tone, posting, “Porta potties at the site have received proper designation.”

Facebook reactions followed the same path, with one person summing up the mood bluntly: “ROFLMAO. SO PERFECT.”

This was hardly the first time a Trump memorial meme has gone viral. Earlier this December, one image with the president’s framed picture mounted on a table caught fire after many on social media claimed it looked like a memorial for 47, prompting Jack Posobiec to weigh in after people misread the holiday photo involving his children.

Posobiec claimed, “The libs are losing it at my wife posting a pic of our boys checking out the Lego portrait of Trump at the WH Christmas display.”

But the funeral read of the image might have been a stretch for some, as the president has been all over the place, celebrating not just the holiday but his diplomatic efforts to save Ukraine.

Still, the Porta-Potty labels also tapped into a familiar vein of internet lore around Trump.

The “Diaper Don” nickname has circulated for years, often resurfacing whenever unverified claims about his health trend online.

What got lost beneath the Porta-Potty memes — and maybe helped convince people Trump was actually furious — was the far less exciting reality: construction. The White House grounds are currently crawling with workers thanks to Trump’s plan to add a massive ballroom, which means cranes, fencing, and yes, porta-potties showing up like uninvited guests at a garden party.

But the “memorial” mystery said less about porta-potties, proving that when Trump, a viral photo, and a joke collide, reality rarely stands a chance — and the memes will always get the final word.

The moment also revived his “Diaper Don” nickname as fans leaned in on the porta-potty memes. Jokes about Trump’s alleged “stench” and claims that his pants sometimes appear oddly bulky resurfaced alongside it — framed as observation rather than proof — turning an otherwise forgettable construction detail into another round of uncomfortable mockery that Trump never quite manages to escape.