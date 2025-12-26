‘Must of Had a Full Diaper’: Trump Executes a Painfully Slow Exit During Briefing as Cameras Zoom In on the People Suffering Behind Him

Donald Trump thought he had full control of the room during a recent press conference, where he made a major announcement from his administration.

After a 46-minute address to the press and others in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, the president decided to end his speech and head straight for the door.

Donald Trump’s sudden exit from a recent press conference sparked a wave of diaper jokes online, turning his hurried departure into the moment everyone focused on instead of the announcement. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘Watch the Lady in Red’: Trump Flexes Control, Shuts Down Pushback — Then Viewers Catch One Detail That Changes Everything

The moment unfolded in a clip from Dec. 19, where Trump announced what he described as a “most favored nation” pricing plan aimed at lowering prescription drug costs through agreements with major pharmaceutical companies.

Standing confidently before the press corps, the commander-in-chief framed the initiative as proof that his administration was succeeding where others failed, closing the appearance by reminding reporters, “I do want you to remember what I said about the 4.5 percent. We took 100 percent of the new workers in the private sector, and we’ve cut tremendous numbers of government jobs. That’s why, if you look at our numbers, they’re so good.”

A few minutes after telling the press gaggle he would not be taking questions, Trump continued by acknowledging uncertainty around some of the figures, adding that trade deficits had been slashed faster than expected.

But before anyone could press him on the specifics, Trump ended the session with a quick “Thank you very much, everybody,” and exited the room without replying to reporters’ shouted queries.

The sudden cutoff instantly shifted the focus from policy to performance, and social media didn’t wait long to fill in the blanks. One Threads user shared a clip from the event and wrote, “He must have had a full diaper, Trump abruptly ends press conference.”

Another followed with, “Diaper change time! It’s running down his leg by the way he walks.”

A third chimed in, “Could be a full diaper since he’s completely full of it.”

Others leaned into the running joke, with comments like, “Nah, he always has a full diaper,” and “Everyone behind him looks like they’re dealing with the aftermath.”

As the clip spread, the commentary snowballed into a full-blown online riff.

Those jokes tapped into a long-running, entirely unverified rumor that has floated around the internet for years, often resurfacing whenever Trump makes a sudden exit or appears physically uncomfortable.

In 2020, comedian and former “Celebrity Apprentice” crew member Noel Casler has repeatedly claimed Trump suffers from incontinence due to decades of stimulant abuse and poor diet, with his bodily functions compromised by drug addiction despite projecting an image of perfect health.

In this case, viewers fixated on the expressions of the executives standing behind him, interpreting their stiff posture and frozen smiles as silent endurance rather than routine press conference formality.

At the same time, critics pointed to the substance of the event itself. As Trump attempted to read out the names of pharmaceutical executives tied to the agreement — including leaders from Novartis, Genentech, and Boehringer Ingelheim — he stumbled over several names and glossed past others entirely. The mispronunciations became another distraction, reinforcing a familiar pattern: misstep, move on, don’t circle back.

That pattern has shown up before, particularly during earlier announcements tied to TrumpRx, his prescription drug discount initiative. In a previous rollout involving discounted fertility medications, Trump struggled to pronounce drug names, pausing to ask whether his attempts were “close enough” before continuing.

For longtime observers, the Dec. 19 press conference felt less like an isolated slip and more like a repeat performance.