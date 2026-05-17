‘Holy Hell’: Trump Stumbles Off the Plane and Snaps — But Nobody Was Prepared for What Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted Smeared Over His Puffy Face and Clothes

Donald Trump returned from China this week and almost immediately took his frustrations out on the American press.

After spending days appearing unusually restrained beside Chinese President Xi Jinping — carefully avoiding conflict, sidestepping tough questions from reporters, and kissing up to the Asian leader— the president seemed far more comfortable unloading on reporters back home.

Trump’s slow climb up the plane stairs — and the visible bruising on his hand — sparked fresh online scrutiny about his health and mobility. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

That frustration exploded Tuesday near the South Lawn of the White House when Trump lashed out at a female journalist who questioned the soaring cost of his ballroom project, calling her a “dumb person” during a heated exchange that quickly went viral.

The heated exchange happened as Trump defended the rising cost of the ballroom expansion project near the White House. Originally promoted as a $200 million undertaking, estimates surrounding the ballroom have reportedly climbed to roughly $400 million, while congressional Republicans are also seeking additional security funding tied to the project.

OMG!!! Trump just EXPLODED at a female reporter for asking him about his sudden request from Congress for DOUBLE the amount for his ballroom.



"I doubled the size of it, you DUMB PERSON. I doubled it. You're not a smart person."



Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/Evvr1aWwZ5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 12, 2026

“We have a ballroom that’s under budget,” Trump insisted as reporters shouted questions from the press line. “It’s going up right here. I’ve doubled the size of it because we obviously need that.”

But when one reporter pointed out that the price tag itself also appeared to double, Trump erupted. “I doubled the size of it, you dumb person!” Trump fired back angrily. “You are not a smart person.”

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The clip immediately spread across social media, where viewers accused Trump of bullying a female reporter simply for asking about taxpayer money.

One person posted, “OMG!!! Trump just EXPLODED at a female reporter for asking him about his sudden request from Congress for DOUBLE the amount for his ballroom.

“I doubled the size of it, you DUMB PERSON. I doubled it. You’re not a smart person. Holy hell.”

But while many viewers criticized Trump’s behavior, others became distracted by something entirely different: his face and tie. His face appeared noticeably swollen, while layers of caked-on makeup gave his complexion an even brighter orange tint than usual. The oversized orange tie only made things worse, blending almost seamlessly into his face under the harsh cameras and drawing even more attention to the bizarre color match. Threads readers especially unloaded on the president.

“According to your professor at Wharton you were the dumbest student he ever had! And you are the rudest person I have ever had the displeasure of having to tolerate. Not one ounce of presidential behavior do you possess!” one person wrote.

Another commenter posted, “I’m poor. However, I will buy a dinner for tomorrow for the first reporter to tell him off on camera.” A separate user added, “And not one of her colleagues had the courage to stand up for her. Shameful.”

“Always falls back on insults. Can’t defend himself in a civil manner,” another Threads user wrote.

Still, even with the outrage surrounding his remarks, many viewers became distracted by Trump’s appearance during the confrontation.

One X user bluntly asks, “But why is his face the same color as his tie?” Another person joked, “It’s the spray tan lips for me.”

Meanwhile, another viral post pointed out, “Why is Trump so orange? He looks ridiculous, and so nasty. Totally unpresidential.”

Critics also pointed out what they viewed as a stark contrast between Trump’s aggressive posture toward American reporters and the far more measured tone he displayed during his recent China visit.

During a tense Beijing appearance alongside Xi Jinping, reporters repeatedly attempted to ask Trump whether Taiwan came up during talks with China after Xi allegedly warned the United States against interference in the region.

Q: Did you talk about Taiwan?



Trump: *Silence*



Q: Did you talk about Taiwan, Mr. President?



Trump: *Walks away* pic.twitter.com/MtRFoiYE8e — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 14, 2026

Instead of answering directly, Trump appeared eager to avoid conflict.

“Great place. Incredible. China’s beautiful,” Trump said while ignoring repeated Taiwan questions.

That moment became instantly relevant again after Tuesday’s ballroom blowup. The way that he engaged with the Chinese reporter was more respectful than how he handles the media in his own nation.

Back in 2025, Trump notoriously called Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey “piggy” aboard Air Force One after she pressed him with follow-up questions regarding Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Quiet, piggy!”



— Donald Trump snaps at female reporter asking about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/39xEaxHAqn — Redd (@ReddCinema) April 6, 2026

That insult backfired almost immediately online, with critics mocking Trump’s own appearance and eating habits while accusing him of repeatedly targeting women reporters whenever conversations become uncomfortable.

Over the years, Trump has frequently snapped at journalists, mocked reporters’ intelligence, and labeled tough questions as disrespectful.

But critics say Tuesday’s ballroom confrontation stood out because it arrived directly after a foreign trip where Trump appeared unusually cautious and carefully controlled beside Xi.

By Wednesday morning, much of the internet was no longer debating ballroom budgets, congressional funding, or White House construction at all.

Instead, the president’s orange tie, orange face, and latest reporter insult had once again become the main event.