‘Put Him at the Kids’ Table’: Melania Gives the Ultimate Cold Shoulder In Front of Her Dad as Trump Fumes Over Being Ignored

President Donald Trump was seen dining at a holiday event at his Florida home, though footage of the 79-year-old billionaire shows him looking lonely and irritated that he was not the center of attention.

Images and videos show Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where the couple was joined by a member of the first lady’s immediate family. However, she appeared less focused on her husband and more engaged with a man seated nearby who was two years older than him.

Donald Trump couldn’t take his wife, Melania Trump, completely ignoring him at a dinner with her dad. (Photo: John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Melania’s 81-year-old father, Viktor Knavs, sat beside her at the table that was sectioned off from other diners inside Trump’s estate. Her husband was seated across the table from Knavs and next to Barron’s mother.

Trump appeared visibly withdrawn as a smiling Melania chatted with her dad in one clip from a Fox News broadcast circulating online. He then began pumping his fist in the air, making circling motions with his hands, and waving toward the television cameras in the room.

After pausing for a moment, he leaned over in the direction of his wife and his father-in-law to start a conversation. That exchange ended with Melania nodding and Trump chuckling.

Footage and images of that awkward interaction between the Trumps quickly spread across the internet, igniting critics of the president to revel in his apparent discomfiture.

“Imagine how miserable he must be when the only folks spending the holidays with you are there to get something from you. I love this for him!” a Threads user exclaimed.

A second person replied, “All alone with a wife who hates him.” A third poster on the social media platform pointed out, “She doesn’t even sit close to him.”

“Could she get any further away?” someone jokingly asked. Another jokester wrote, “He would have been less grumpy if they had put him at the kids’ table.”

A Yahoo reader zeroed in on the small age difference between Trump and Melania’s father with a comment that read, “His father-in-law is only two years older than he is. Trump is an old, old man.”

“I bet Melania and her father were talking in their native tongue so Donnie couldn’t understand them ripping him,” suggested one commenter. However, the entire trio was blasted when an observer expressed, “What a miserable-looking group that is.”

This usual joyfulness of the holiday season has not prevented Trump’s detractors from slamming the MAGA chief, who has built a reputation for not showing grace to Americans on the other side of the political aisle.

On Christmas Day, Trump shared a bitter message on his Truth Social app. The most powerful person on the planet spent the normally festive day insulting his rivals in the Democratic Party.

“Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!” declared the Republican standard-bearer.

Even this year’s yuletide photo portrait of Trump and Melania had a dark undertone. The married couple wore Black outfits and presented straight-faced, dour expressions in the picture that some fault-finders described as having a “funeral” vibe.

Melania has faced accusations of being a Grinch about decorating for the holidays. The former fashion model was caught on a secret recording from 2018 saying, “Who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations?”

In 2022, Melania’s office released a statement about the leaked audio. She responded, “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.”

Trump made Melania his third wife when he married the European immigrant in 2005. They share a 19-year-old son, Barron Trump. Previously, the president was married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992 and Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999.

Ivana is the mother of Trump’s three oldest children; Donald Trump Jr. was born in 1977, followed by Ivanka Trump in 1981 and Eric Trump in 1984. Maples gave birth to Trump’s second daughter, Tiffany Trump, in 1993. As of this writing, Trump has 11 grandchildren.