‘He’s Rotting in Front of Us’: Viewers Swear Trump’s Heavily Medicated as He Spirals Through a ‘Frightening’ Presser — Then Somehow a Stunning Confession Slips Out

President Donald Trump appeared unsteady, rambling, and visibly strained as he drifted through a recent appearance, jumping between half-finished thoughts and lingering grievances — a performance that viewers quickly labeled “frightening” as it unfolded in real time.

Much of Trump’s fixation centered on his escalating feud with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he spent several minutes mocking by name, cycling through derisive nicknames and openly wondering aloud what had “happened to her.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on December 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed the order reclassifying marijuana as a schedule III drug. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The speech Friday night, Dec. 19, has critics once again questioning Trump’s physical and mental health and overall fitness for office as he drifted all over the place, making outlandish comments about Greene’s name.

“And then you have Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her because green turns to brown under stress,” the President began senselessly, sounding more and more feeble as he continued his tirade against Greene, who announced her resignation from Congress last month after a growing feud with Trump that started over their differences of opinion on releasing the Epstein files.

“So, I call her Traitor Brown, which I don’t like doing, because two words is too much,” Trump continued.

“Two out of three, we’re changing to Marjorie Taylor Green, I’m going Marjorie Traitor Brown … and a lot of people don’t understand two words is too much to change,” the president absurdly stated.

This is actually frightening. A weak and sweaty Trump rambles on and on incoherently for two minutes about Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you had any doubts about his physical and mental deterioration, watch this. Our nation is in danger. pic.twitter.com/FkPOzaCOCK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 20, 2025

“I actually like Marjorie Taylor Brown better, but everyone says Marjorie Traitor Greene is good, but they’re all good,” Trump added nonsensically as he looked to the audience for support before asking, “But what the hell happened to her?”

Trump and Greene had a very public falling-out last summer after the Georgia congresswoman opposed the President, coming out in support of the victims of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and releasing the Epstein files, something Trump and his cronies have tried desperately to prevent.

He accused her of being “a stone cold liberal” and claimed his falling-out with Greene wasn’t over the Epstein files but because she became angry when he didn’t return her phone calls.

“She’s on CNN all the time. Can you believe it? And it was only because I couldn’t call her back,” he claimed.

But if you think Trump’s rant over Greene ended there, it didn’t. He falteringly tried to explain his phone commitments as he became more and more incoherent.

“You know, I have 218, 19 to change. It’s short, but we have 200 and some odd congressmen and women. I have 53 senators. I have 212 countries. I’ve got a family. It’s nice to talk to my family, too.”

Then out of nowhere he yelled, “Highly neurotic,” clarifying he meant “Her, not me,” but admitted “but I’m neurotic too. I think I’m probably very neurotic.”

His opponents would definitely agree, although why he started talking about neurosis is unclear.

“Being neurotic, no good, but if it’s controlled, that’s okay. It gives you some energy,” he added.

Retired senior NBC Universal executive Mike Sington took to social media, calling Trump’s speech, especially the part about Greene, “frightening.”

“This is actually frightening. A weak and sweaty Trump rambles on and on incoherently for two minutes about Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you had any doubts about his physical and mental deterioration, watch this. Our nation is in danger,” Sington warned.

Social media spiraled over the post with plenty of posters agreeing.

“At this point it’s very clear that he’s just a front for Miller and company. He obviously isn’t doing anything but this sad rally act. He’s medicated to the gills,” observed Susan.

“SO RIGHT MAN WE ARE SO F-CKED WITH THIS LUNATIC AT THE HELM,” X user Richard J Lawrence chimed in.

“He’s rotting in front of us,” said one commentor while another added, “He’s totally mad.”

Others noted Trump’s repeated confessions, “He just said exactly what he wants …. I have 212 countries to run ….. no you have one and doing a shit job at that” and “I think I’m probably very neurotic.” The only true words he’s ever spoken.”

Although Trump and Greene’s relationship splintered publicly last summer after she joined Democrats in calls to release the Epstein files, their feud really erupted last month after Trump threatened to primary her and refused to support her in a possible Senate race. Greene resigned, and her last day in office is Jan. 5, 2026.

“Donald J Trump is a traitor to the United States, a criminal, and a conman,” X user Marie proclaimed.