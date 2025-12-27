‘Who Thought That Was a Good Idea??’: Trump Openly Gushes Over a Young Girl — Then the Files Drag His Name Into a Murder Claim With Details Nobody Can Ignore

As millions of households settled in for a cozy holiday, President Donald Trump was having a bizarre conversation with a young girl about Santa Claus, just as more unsettling details in the Epstein case hit the news.

From his perch at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and first lady Melania fielded calls on Christmas Eve about NORAD’s Santa hotline tracker, the decades-long tradition of the U.S. and Canadian militaries using “radar” to trace Santa’s location in the sky.

US President Donald Trump attends a Christmas dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

When an 8-year-old called in from North Carolina, the event went from charming to downright disturbing when Trump, out of nowhere, called her “beautiful.”

Many people took to social media to express their discomfort. As the release of the Epstein files stalls, and a new sex trafficking and murder allegation comes to light, there’s little to indicate that the president is taking any of it seriously.

As one put it on Threads, “Who the hell thought this was a good idea?”

After a brief “Hi, how are you?” introduction, Trump veered into what many felt was strange territory. “You sound so beautiful and cute,” he told the little girl. “How old are you?”

“I’m 8,” she said, to which Trump replied, “Wow, so smart.” Later in the call, he referred to her as “honey.”

Though Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to the Epstein files, he was named at least 1,500 times in the documents. His comments, televised on C-Span, were made even stranger by an explosive FBI tip found in a recent Epstein file dump.

A newly released FBI intake form detailed an allegation of sex trafficking and infanticide made by an anonymous New Mexico woman in 2020 to New York police.

The subject of the form was “Jeffrey Epstein,” and the “witness” listed was Trump. The woman alleged that in 1984, she was trafficked by Epstein and her uncle when she was 13 and pregnant, and that after giving birth on a yacht in Lake Michigan, her newborn was killed and disposed of in the lake. She claimed Trump was a participant.

Turns out that when Trump talked about “post-birth abortions,” he was describing his own practices throwing newborn babies into Lake Michigan. pic.twitter.com/L6uuHnwWdU — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) December 24, 2025

The document was reportedly released with a batch of files the Department of Justice had flagged as untrue or unverified — anyone can submit a tip to the FBI. However, if substantiated, it could be “the most disturbing Epstein file yet,” as one put it on Threads.

Also on Christmas Eve, the DOJ — led by Pam Bondi — announced that more than “a million” additional documents were being withheld for weeks, with no specific release date. The DOJ has already missed the legal deadline to disclose all the files by Dec. 19 and has faced sharp criticism from victims for its heavy redactions, according to The Daily Beast.

So the @MeidasTouch lawyers find an Epstein file that mentions there are more than a million documents at SDNY.



Today, Trump’s lawyers aka @TheJusticeDept announce they are “reviewing” them.



Absolute clown show. pic.twitter.com/u6NqZugK0p — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) December 24, 2025

The public is beyond fed up, and Trump’s fawning over a young girl inquiring about Santa is sending people to the brink.

As one person put it on X: “JFC. Read the room, old man.”

While one MAGA supporter chalked up the remarks to “being a grandpa,” most people were not buying it. “Telling a little kid they sound beautiful is just weird and has no correlation to the conversation at all…it’s f*cking weird.”

This is not normal.



This is not normal.



This is not normal.



You don’t tell a child she’s “beautiful and cute”.



You especially don’t do it while being implicated in a child sex trafficking operation. https://t.co/i5ceZ5PF2I — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) December 25, 2025

Perhaps the Epstein files are pushing Trump to the brink, too.

Trump spent his Christmas posting more than 100 times on Truth Social, but one message stood out. “Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, & thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT,” it read in part. Trump closed the missive with the words, “Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!”

The ominous Christmas message prompted speculation online that “He’s holding up a mirror to himself, he’s breaking.”

“He just called himself a Sleazebag,” wrote one critic on Threads, “which is probably the first truthful thing he has said.”

Another added, “Trump crashes out like this on a regular basis. How does a whole nation just laugh it off and let it continue? This is literally insane.”