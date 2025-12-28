‘I Would Be So Embarrassed’: Trump Spirals Mid-Presser, Viewers Swear He’s Medicated — Then a Confession Slips Out and He Can’t Walk It Back Fast Enough

President Donald Trump looked physically off and mentally scattered during a recent appearance, wandering through grievances and unfinished thoughts while struggling to stay anchored to a single point — a display that many viewers described as unsettling to watch in real time.

Much of Trump’s fixation centered on his escalating feud with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he spent several minutes mocking by name, cycling through derisive nicknames and openly wondering aloud what had “happened to her.”

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The speech Friday night, Dec. 19, has critics once again questioning Trump’s physical and mental health and overall fitness for office as he drifted all over the place, making outlandish comments about Greene’s name.

“And then you have Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her because green turns to brown under stress,” the President began senselessly, sounding more and more feeble as he continued his tirade against Greene, who announced her resignation from Congress last month after a growing feud with Trump that started over their differences of opinion on releasing the Epstein files.

“So, I call her Traitor Brown, which I don’t like doing, because two words is too much,” Trump continued.

“Two out of three, we’re changing to Marjorie Taylor Green, I’m going Marjorie Traitor Brown … and a lot of people don’t understand two words is too much to change,” the president absurdly stated.

This is actually frightening. A weak and sweaty Trump rambles on and on incoherently for two minutes about Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you had any doubts about his physical and mental deterioration, watch this. Our nation is in danger. pic.twitter.com/FkPOzaCOCK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 20, 2025

“I actually like Marjorie Taylor Brown better, but everyone says Marjorie Traitor Greene is good, but they’re all good,” Trump added nonsensically as he looked to the audience for support before asking, “But what the hell happened to her?”

Trump and Greene had a very public falling-out last summer after the Georgia congresswoman opposed the President, coming out in support of the victims of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and releasing the Epstein files, something Trump and his cronies have tried desperately to prevent.

Trump’s rant over Greene continued on. He falteringly tried to explain his phone commitments as he became more and more incoherent.

“You know, I have 218, 19 to change. It’s short, but we have 200 and some odd congressmen and women. I have 53 senators. I have 212 countries. I’ve got a family. It’s nice to talk to my family, too,” Trump rambled about his seeming ownership of Congress and the world.

Then, without warning, he blurted out, “Highly neurotic,” before quickly attempting to redirect the comment. “Her, not me,” he said — only to immediately reverse course. “But I’m neurotic too. I think I’m probably very neurotic.”

The moment landed awkwardly, with Trump seeming to realize too late what he’d just admitted, then trying to regain control of the tangent he’d opened.

“Being neurotic, no good, but if it’s controlled, that’s okay. It gives you some energy,” he added.

Retired senior NBC Universal executive Mike Sington took to social media, calling Trump’s speech, especially the part about Greene, “frightening.”

“This is actually frightening. A weak and sweaty Trump rambles on and on incoherently for two minutes about Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you had any doubts about his physical and mental deterioration, watch this. Our nation is in danger,” Sington warned.

Social media spiraled over the post with plenty of posters agreeing.

One critic noted, “I would be so embarrassed being in the background trying to act as if this flaming pie hole makes sense. Not a good look MAGA”

“At this point it’s very clear that he’s just a front for Miller and company. He obviously isn’t doing anything but this sad rally act. He’s medicated to the gills,” observed Susan.

“SO RIGHT MAN WE ARE SO F-CKED WITH THIS LUNATIC AT THE HELM,” X user Richard J Lawrence chimed in.

“He’s rotting in front of us,” said one commentor while another added, “He’s totally mad.”

Others noted Trump’s repeated confessions, “He just said exactly what he wants …. I have 212 countries to run ….. no you have one and doing a shit job at that” and “I think I’m probably very neurotic.” The only true words he’s ever spoken.”

Although Trump and Greene’s relationship splintered publicly last summer after she joined Democrats in calls to release the Epstein files, their feud really erupted last month after Trump threatened to primary her and refused to support her in a possible Senate race. Greene resigned, and her last day in office is Jan. 5, 2026.

“Donald J Trump is a traitor to the United States, a criminal, and a conman,” X user Marie proclaimed.