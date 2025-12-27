‘I Would Never…He Says Such Terrible Things’: La Toya Jackson Says Trump Wouldn’t Stop Calling—and Lost It After She Rejected Him

President Donald Trump has offended just about everyone with his insane holiday posts over the past few days, and one can imagine that for some it must be quite unpleasant to be in his presence for any length of time.

As the 79-year-old former “Celebrity Apprentice” star’s behavior continues to devolve from offensive to demented, a clip of one former contestant on his show talking about the brash 47th president is now circling on social media.

La Toya Jackson shares a spicy tidbit about Donald Trump in a resurfaced video. (Photos: @latoyajackson/Instagram, Aaron Schwartz/ Getty Images)

‘I Could Have Changed the Course of History’: Oscar Winner Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Tracked Her Down the Day She Divorced Using a Number No One Had; What He Wanted Left Her Shaken

La Toya Jackson, who appeared on the reality TV show from 2011 to 2015, is one person who would rather not have a date with Trump. The singer appeared on “The Joan Rivers Show” back in 1993, and it was there she shared a story about the future president that may surprise some folks. Rivers said that Trump claimed Jackson “pursued him, pursued him, pursued him.”

“Donald claims you pursued him for some time,” said Rivers, prompting Jackson to ask, “He claims I pursued him?”

“I would never — I would never — I would never, ever pursue Donald. I think what Donald —Donald has always been very, very nice to me,” she said. “He’s always called me up. He’s always asked me, ‘Would you like something? Would you like to go to dinner? What are you doing tonight’ and all this. And I’ve always been very polite to him and said, ‘That’s very kind of you. Thank you very much, but I think I’m going to stay home and read a book.'”

Jackson went on to say that she didn’t go out with him because she didn’t date at the time, and Trump was upset after the tabloids published stories about him unsuccessfully asking her out.

“Donald doesn’t like the fact that he was rejected, and the public knows about it. He has an ego,” she continued. “So, because of that, this man comes on television, and he comes on the tabloids and says such terrible things about me.”

Jackson added that she was shocked by Trump talking badly about her because she had thought he was so nice on the phone. “He calls me all the time, and I would never go out with him.”

Fans reacted to the clip after it was shared on Instagram, and people believed Jackson’s version of events, especially given Trump’s petty personality.

“I believe her. He hated the fact that she rejected him,” replied one user.

Another fan noted how wonderfully shady Jackson’s rejection was. “Babyyyyy [laughing-crying emojis] Latoya said, ‘No thank you, I think I’m gonna stay home and read a book.'”

“When she’d rather read a book than go out with you. D-mn,” echoed another. One user summed things up with a fact that many are sorry about: “That’s our president.”

Trump is still as foul-tempered as he was in the 1990s, and his holiday posts on Truth Social prove it. The president posted on the platform on Christmas Day, and he attacked The New York Times about the files. Trump was a good friend of the late financier and has repeatedly attacked the Times over their coverage.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags…, [who] gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT,” he wrote.

Trump went on to add that he was the only person who dropped him “before it became fashionable to do so.”

The president ended his rant with, “That’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump.”