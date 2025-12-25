‘Is He Ok?’: Trump’s Bizarre ‘Merry Christmas’ Post Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

President Donald Trump has a message for the country this holiday season, but his timing has some people scratching their heads.

Trump is known for his late-night rants on social media, as well as using his signature all-caps format to insult folks he dislikes or who critique him. However, one of his most recent posts didn’t go viral for its content.

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 17, 2025. (Photo by Doug MILLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The president’s mental health has been the talk of the town for some time, as the 79-year-old has fallen asleep during Cabinet meetings and fumbled several public speaking engagements. He also took to Truth Social to brag about his mental fitness and scores on cognitive tests on more than one occasion, and his holiday post has the internet wondering if he needs another one.

‘He is Sooooooo Dazed and Confused‘: Trump Swears the Tests Prove He’s Fine, But a Chilling Photo Proved Otherwise

Trump wished the country a “Merry Christmas,” which is all good and well, except he didn’t post the message on Christmas. The former “Apprentice” star posted the message on Dec. 24, and many people online questioned his mental agility, while others dragged just the president for fun.

After the post was shared on Threads with the caption, “Christmas is tomorrow,” social media users commented, with one writing, “His brain is in another time zone!”

Another user replied, “Maybe he knows something we don’t?” One person simply asked, “Is he ok?”

“Dementia will do that to ya,” noted another. “Dementia Don doesn’t know that, though,” echoed someone else. Another user agreed that Trump often seems off and replied, “I smell another weekly cognitive test coming.”

One user brought up the twice-impeached president being convicted of felony 34 counts of falsifying business records over hush payments stemming from his one-time tryst with adult films actress Stormy Daniels. “Every day he manages to stay out of prison is Christmas for him.”

The president also threatened comedian Stephen Colbert on Truth Social after he watched a rerun of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Dec. 23. Colbert mocked Trump for adding his own last name to the Kennedy Center and for taking over as the master of ceremonies for the institution’s honors ceremony.

In a pearl-clutching post, the POTUS took to the platform with a late-night rant calling for CBS to “put him to sleep.”

“Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success,” he wrote. “Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!”

Trump didn’t end his attack there and proceeded to ask his followers which network has the worst host. “High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!”

He also wrote, “If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!”

Former senior executive at NBCUniversal Mike Sington shared Trump’s post with a caption noting how dangerous the president is with his mental decline.

“This is your president, who has access to the nuclear codes,” he wrote. “Unhinged psychopath Trump rages about Stephen Colbert, calls him a ‘dead man walking,’ demands CBS ‘put him to sleep.'”