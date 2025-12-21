‘Just Forget What Roseanne Said?’: Roseanne Barr Eyes Second Comeback with Black Actor Years After Comparing Obama Staffer to ‘Planet of the Apes’ 

Omar Gooding‘s new television project set off a firestorm online, sparking a fierce backlash he likely didn’t see coming.

The “Baby Boy” actor and stand-up comedian announced his involvement in a new television project, which he often does on his social media platforms. It was framed as a return to steady work and creative momentum, and Gooding positioned the project as part of his ongoing journey as an entertainer. Yet when fans discovered that Roseanne Barr was part of the cast, it flipped everything entirely.

Roseanne Barr’s new TV project with a black actor has fans recalling her bigoted comments about Black people over the years. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Gooding and Barr appear to be participating in the same pilot for a show, potentially called, “Meet the Hamstein’s” according to his caption.

He shared a photo of the pair on set including social media star Indy Bugg, and a woman who appears to be “The Sopranos” actress Drea de Matteo. There is no IMDb profile for the production.

That optimism didn’t last long. The show’s association with Barr quickly became the focal point, overtaking the announcement itself. Instead of congratulations, Gooding’s comments were filled with criticism, much of it centered on Barr’s past controversies and what working with her symbolized to longtime followers.

One outraged viewer said, “Wth is he thinking? She got kicked off her own show!” Another is convinced that, “No major network is going to pick this up. She is too much of a risk.”

A third bluntly stated, “Wth! She is a whole maga … All skinfolk aint kinfolk.”

While Gooding was ripped to shreds for calooding with a woman who has no regret about the bigoted comments she made about black people.

One person further explained why people are upset, tweeting, “For those who forgot or didn’t care to know, Rosanne was all to happy to compare a black woman to a monkey.”

Another directed at Gooding read, “Who gonna to tell him, what she calls him behind his back?”

Two others said, “Did people just forget what Roseanne said?” and “So we forgetting that Roseanne …”

Barr’s career collapse followed a social media tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, Barack Obama’s former White House adviser, to a character from “Planet of the Apes.”

The fallout ended her network television, as well as the 2018 revival of her sitcom, “Roseanne,” on ABC, reshaping her public standing.

Barr has since remained defiant, showing little interest in reframing or retreating from that moment, even as it continues to define reactions to her work.

She talked about her television return earlier this year, this time through a political-themed comedy series set in Alabama. The project centers on an unconventional farmer positioned as a protector against large-scale threats, blending social commentary with exaggerated storytelling. Rather than distancing herself from controversy, Barr appears to be leaning into it, crafting a show that aligns closely with her current worldview.

Gooding stopped short of revealing details about the show, but some suspect it may touch on him being in an interracial marriage with Barr as his mother-in-law.

It’s unclear if “Meet the Hamsteins” is the official title of the show. But both actors are also listed as cast members on another show called “Meemaw” on IMBD.

Roseanne Barr is still calling black women "apes" – Now it's Barack Obama's former advisor and friend , Valerie Jarrett.



Still, supporters are side-eyeing Gooding. For the Black actor, the backlash wasn’t about performance or plot — it was about memory, meaning, and who audiences believe should be given another chance.

Due to the backlash, the “Smart Guy” star has since deleted his post on Instagram, where one comment read, “Been thought he would be the first one to sell out. He worst than his brother. That’s why Cam played him.”

Gooding’s beef with rapper-turned-podcaster Cam’ron was short-lived. Their dispute, which once unfolded publicly, ended with a staged movie offer that turned out to be a prank rather than a real role. The reveal showed Cam’ron mocking the situation from another room after Gooding had already accepted and been paid.

Whether “Meet the Hamsteins” ever finds its footing or remains defined by its rollout, the moment has already left its mark. It echoes the question many commenters raised from the start: did people forget, or do they not care anymore? In an era where comebacks are scrutinized as much as cancellations, that distinction may matter more than the show itself.