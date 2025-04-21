‘You Threatened to Punch Me in the Face’: Roseanne Barr’s Explosive Rant Backfires After Candace Owens Leaks Her Private Apology Messages

A public spat broke out when comedian Roseanne Barr and conservative gadfly Candace Owens traded harsh words that quickly went beyond normal political disagreement. What started as angry comments during a podcast turned into a social media fight that showed how complicated a relationship these two outspoken right-wing figures have with each other.

The drama started when Barr made shocking claims about Owens during the “Mislabeled” podcast, where the comedian hurled accusations that surprised many since they once had a friendly relationship.

The situation became more interesting when Owens later shared private messages showing what Barr was saying behind the scenes.

Roseanne is threatening Candace Owens. 😆 🤣 😂 these folks are too much 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/nGWmXncg4o — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) April 18, 2025

“If I see that b—ch, I’ll knock her the f—k out. She’s an Islamist… Everything she says is straight out of it… It’s obviously came down to this, she’s taking the Qatari money,” Barr said during the podcast.

The comedian, who is Jewish, also called Owens a “Jew hater on every level” and talked about “bloodline bulls—t” from “Medieval times.”

While it is unclear what Barr meant by medieval times, Owens has said several antisemitic statements over the years.

One claim is that there are “secret Jewish gangs” in entertainment that have committed “horrific things” to people in Hollywood.

She also, according to the ADL, described Judaism as a “pedophile-centric religion” and linked it to child sacrifice and demon worship.

On a separate occasion, the podcaster alleged that Freud used psychoanalysis to silence Jewish victims of child rape and tied such abuse to Kabbalah worship.

One of the more inflammatory claims is that Israel was behind JFK’s assassination and warned critics of Israel that they risk being killed, saying the nation has “taken over” the U.S.

The fight took a turn when Owens addressed these claims on episode 178 of her show “Candace.”

She revealed that Barr had a habit of making inflammatory public statements followed by private apologies.

“Everything is performative, everything is fake,” Owens said, “And Roseanne Barr, you are included in that because she does these things and she says stuff like that and before it even airs, she always messages me.”

Owens then shared Barr’s private message which read: “Well I did it again. This time I was super triggered and made a rather aggressive comment on a podcast about you.”

The former Kanye West advisor responded with disbelief at the understatement.

“Yeah rather aggressive?” she said. “You threatened to punch me in the face knock me the F out and I’m like 9 months pregnant. It’s not very nice.”

In the same message, Barr had written, “It sounded very insane looking back at their edit, and I wanted to reach out and get ahead of it. Obviously you and I have big disagreements. And I’m a crazy old Jewish lady but I suspect that they’re going to try to make it go viral to pump up their podcast.”

Barr then expressed concern about division among conservatives.

“We really do need to figure out a way to keep the right from factioning,” she said. “They the elites took down the left by getting them to have arguments internally and they’re doing it to us now.”

Owens questioned Barr’s approach, simply asking, “Why privately though?”

She later told her audience she wasn’t going to “come at Barr hard” because she respected her elders, but still felt the need to expose the inconsistency, stating, “But I want people to understand: nothing is real. Everyone’s fake.”

When Barr responded on X, she defended herself: “It’s not fake to apologize. I felt bad for threatening violence. Not for being upset by your words.”

It’s not fake to apologize. I felt bad for threatening violence. Not for being upset by your words @RealCandaceO But since we are in public now let me share the remainder of the dm that you left out..



Which is a bit fake to leave out the entire message… pic.twitter.com/WEWtWvNgDJ — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 17, 2025

She accused Owens of leaving out part of her message where she expressed concern for her Jewish family: “That’s why I get so scared for them. I can see the entire world coming for them. They’re just dorky Jewish kids and don’t know what’s going on in the world.”

Owens accepted the apology while explaining that the omission was accidental.

Thanks for the apology Roseanne— it is accepted and as I’m sure you saw on my show today, I did not elect to attack you back. My point was that I had always been kind to you and had always defended you and yet you seem to always publicly trash me and then privately apologize… https://t.co/f8HHHg5O9G — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 18, 2025

“I just didn’t realize the last paragraph of your message got cut off,” she said. “Looking back, I texted my producer the first screenshot of your DM and not the second.”

Adding, “I don’t have any hard feelings towards you and I appreciate the now public apology.”

As fans from both sides argued online, many with very bigoted and vile comments about each woman.

However, there was one person who offered balance.

“Nobody asked me, but here’s my take on this whole plot: @therealroseanne was in the wrong for what she said and you had a right to comment on it and clarify the duplicity you experienced from her. And @RealCandaceO you can still look at how you could have handled this better… with Roseanne you could have reached out to her privately first,” the tweet read in part.

This fight comes as both women make headlines for other reasons.

Barr is planning a TV return, in a sitcom where her radical views can be meshed with her comedy.

At the same time, Owens was recently banned from Australia for having the capacity to “incite discord in almost every direction,” because of her outrageous rhetoric, according to Immigration Minister Tony Burke.

The clash shows how even politically aligned figures can engage in public fights that blur the line between real disagreement and attention-seeking behavior.