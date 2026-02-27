‘Is She High?’: Roseanne Jumps On a Table, Debuts Shockingly Thin Look in Wild Dance Video That Has Fans Asking If She’s Okay

The once progressive Roseanne Barr went MAGA during Donald Trump’s first presidency, comparing a former Obama administration White House senior adviser to an ape on Twitter (now X).

Her 1990s sitcom “Roseanne” had just begun a successful reboot, but ABC canceled it with the quickness after her ill-advised tweet, which also targeted minorities. Since then, Barr’s gone through a series of physical transformations and exhibited wild behavior that leave folks shocked in real time.

Roseanne Barr shocks fans with her appearance in a viral video. (Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage)

‘They Thought My Tweet Said Black People Look Like Monkeys’: Roseanne Barr Says She Has No Regrets About Comparing a Black Woman to ‘Planet of the Apes’ In Controversial 2018 Post

After her drastic weight loss over the years and her recent hairstyles of blond dreadlocks and box braids, Barr has taken it even further.

To promote her new podcast, “The Roseanne Barr Podcast,” she shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing to “Fight the Power” by The Isley Brothers.

The Trump supporter jumped on a table wearing a black long-sleeve shirt underneath a matching velvet jumpsuit, completing the look with a diamond choker and polka-dot socks.

She made strange facial expressions as she danced and at one point, the 73-year-old shouted out, “Bulls—t!”

Barr repeatedly threw her hands in the air and tried to get her granddaughters to join in, but they refused as a male voice said, “They hate this song.”

The post was captioned, “How it feels to be right all the time.” The once-robust comedian looked much thinner than usual in the video, and fans were shocked by her slimmed-down appearance and shared concerns.

“Gorgeous, you look sooooo thin,” said one person, while another observed, “Her body is so small now, she is barely there!”

“What happened to Roseanne? Did she fall? Why is her right eye black and blue?” noted a third person who zoomed in for a closer look.

Many of her followers suspect she was “drunk” and under the influence of “Ozempic and booze.” One fan replied, “I thought it was Phillis Diller,” as another asked, “Is she high?”

Another individual joked about her dance moves, writing, “That’s her head on an AI body. RO don’t move like that ! Danced at Mar A Lago,” a nod to the wild parties at Trump’s estate in Florida. The likes of adults dressed as animals and scantily-clad women in tight clothing and chokers around their necks.

Barr’s show “Roseanne” premiered in 1988 and ran for 10 seasons on ABC. The show was loosely based on the comedian’s stand-up. The comedy about a blue-collar family living in Landford, Illinois, was a huge hit.

It was also a progressive comedy that tackled issues like race and introduced gay characters, and several celebrities appeared as guests on the show, including Trump. The show was rebooted in 2018, but Barr had long since converted to MAGA.

Ummm WTF is this MAGA nightmare fuel on the timeline…. pic.twitter.com/Cl9eJtMn5H — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 17, 2025

Her MAGA rhetoric led to the cancellation of her show, and ABC created a spinoff after removing her character. The “Roseanne” show, which was about Roseanne Conner and her family, was transformed into “The Conners.”

Barr’s now-deleted tweet that got her canned read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Later that same year, she posted a YouTube video addressing the controversy and calling Jarrett a “B—h.”

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal,” said Barr. “That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the b—h was white, godd—t. I thought the b—h was white. F—k!”

In her documentary, “Roseanne Barr Is America,” the comedian claimed she was asked to guest-star on “The Conners” as a “ghost,” and she did not mince words.

“You’re asking me to come back to the show that you f—ing stole from me and killed my a–s, and now you want me to show up because you got s—t f—king ratings and play a ghost?” she claimed of the reboo guest spot.

“The Conners” continued on without Barr for a total of seven seasons.