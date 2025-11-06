‘Who is He Calling Princess?’: Trump Loses It Over Teleprompter, Then Takes Wild Shot at Leaders in Their Ugly ‘Shirts’ — Viewers Are Confused

President Donald Trump still can’t drop a grudge, and his newest obsession shows he’s forever stuck in his feelings about the smallest things.

The president spared no expense during his Wednesday speech at the America Business Forum, but what caught attention wasn’t his message — it was the fact that he’s still harping over an unexpected mishap that took place in another country nearly two months ago.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the American Business Forum at the Kaseya Center in Miami on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

While at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami, Trump touched on various topics throughout his address, including his continued frustration over the Democratic victories from the previous day’s election races around the nation.

But what really seemed to stick in his craw was an incident that occurred earlier on Sept. 23 at the United Nations headquarters, one that left him standing behind a podium with nothing but his written speech and a failed teleprompter.

Trump didn’t hold back as he recounted the moment to his audience.

Trump: The only thing I got from the UN was a blank teleprompter. Remember I went up there, princess. I'm looking at the teleprompters and I have all my friends sitting out there. 158 leaders, some in beautiful silk white robes, others in bad shirts, bad ties, and some in… pic.twitter.com/5w9hIWrbV3 — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 5, 2025

“The only thing I got from them was a blank teleprompter,” he said before recalling hearing his name and title being called as he walked to the mic.

He continued, “I’m looking at the teleprompters. I have all my friends, including your family sitting out there — 158 leaders, some in beautiful silk white robes, others in bad shirts, bad ties, and some in beautiful shirts and ties, but they’re all the leaders. Ask leaders, and they’re saying ‘President,’ and I’m walking up to, ‘President Donald J. Trump’ and I’m looking at the teleprompter.”

“They did it on purpose,” he declared, “and I think I gave my best speech. That’s what I was told.”

“But’s still wasn’t a great feeling,” the president explained to the crowd gathered in Miami.

President Trump begins @UN General Assembly Address: "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working…Whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble." pic.twitter.com/01t80AL9de — CSPAN (@cspan) September 23, 2025

The incident clearly left an impression, both on Trump and on those watching from afar.

Social media had a field day when clips of the United Nations moment began circulating online, with users offering their own colorful commentary on the situation.

One observer wrote, “Is he still whining about the UN teleprompter?

Others pointed out his slick dig about the world leaders’ clothes.

“He can’t say anything nice about anyone.”

‘He is wrong about the part that he has friends.”

“Who is he calling princess???”

“He’s an incoherent, whining child. Princess?? Beautiful silk white robes?? Bad ties, good ties?? What the…! And no, they aren’t his friends!.”

Remembering back to the UN moment, one person said, “They all laughed at him,” while another added, “He’s still rambling about that.”

Another chimed in with a simple observation that cut to the heart of Trump’s longtime image: “Well, there goes his myth that he doesn’t use teleprompters.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Multiple users pointed fingers at Trump’s own team for the technical failure.

“Trumps own team was responsible for the teleprompter and ‘they did it on purpose’. Makes one,” another person commented.

Your team did it!

Blah blah blah, the ramblings of a lunatic.

Your own team was controlling the teleprompter which is common knowledge. Also, how to sad to think those people are your friends. You must have zero actual friends

But this is not the first time he has complained about the UN teleprompter incident.

During a stop later in September at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Bethpage Black public golf course in upstate New York, the commander in chief revisited the embarrassing moment while chatting with friends.

Candid video shows Trump talking to friends at the Ryder Cup about his visit to the UN:



“They took away my teleprompter… stone cold black!… they did it [on purpose]… It kicked in at minute 24. So, I was out there by my lonesome.”



He’s not letting this go. 😭 pic.twitter.com/SUnT3ylRLp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 30, 2025

Trump, who was accompanied by his granddaughter Kai, an aspiring golfer herself, appeared to still be frustrated about the glitch that occurred during his U.N. address.

“They took away my teleprompter… stone cold black!” he told the group, recalling how the screen suddenly went dark in the middle of his speech.

According to witnesses, Trump went on to suggest the issue wasn’t just a technical failure but possibly something more deliberate. Despite the time that’s passed, Trump’s lingering irritation made it clear the incident continues to bother him.

Adding fuel to the fire, one commenter joked about the escalator situation in a way that seemed to reference Trump’s own campaign rhetoric.

“Amazingly they haven’t taken down Trump’s clips in which he is critical of Biden for using a teleprompter. I guess it’s OK when Trump does it,” one person said.

Trump has previously mocked President Joe Biden for his reliance on teleprompters during speeches and public appearances. The irony of Trump now defending his own need for the device while simultaneously complaining about its failure hasn’t been lost on political observers or social media users alike.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also got in on the action, teasing Trump on the day of his U.N. visit about another awkward moment that occurred at the same building involving an escalator. The pile-on from various political figures and everyday citizens alike suggests that this particular episode struck a nerve beyond just the president himself.

As Trump continues to process the technical difficulties and perceived slights from his United Nations appearance, the social media commentary serves as a reminder that in today’s digital age, no moment is too small to become a lasting talking point.

Whether the teleprompter failure was intentional sabotage or a simple technical difficulty may never be fully known, but one thing is certain: Trump isn’t ready to move past it just yet.