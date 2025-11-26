‘Is She Drunk?’: Melania Struggles to Keep Trump ‘Propped Up,’ Tries to Steer Him Across the Lawn as His Feet Tried to Go the Other Way

Donald Trump and Melania Trump departed the White House ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, looking almost every bit like a loving duo, and yet the public’s curiosity was piqued. The president and the first lady are expected to spend their time away from the capitol with family in Florida.

The married couple of 20 years headed into the long weekend arm in arm as they walked past the press pool and down the south lawn to board Marine One on Nov. 25. Evening weather in the Washington, D.C., area was dreary, and at least one of the public figures was prepared for the inclement circumstances.

Melania struggles to maintain her footing while walking in the rain with President Donald Trump. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Trump wore a long black overcoat and a suit with dress shoes as he held an umbrella above his and Melania’s heads. The first lady was dressed in a pencil skirt, a blouse, an unzipped bomber jacket, and stiletto heels, the same outfit she donned earlier in the day for the annual turkey pardon ceremony.

While making their grand exit, the couple did not share any commentary with reporters; instead, Melania flashed a smile at the cameras before locking her gaze on her footsteps, and Trump lifted his hand to form a fist, making brief waves to the press.

The otherwise mundane moment became a spectacle to social media users once the pair stepped onto the grass. Instead of walking straight to the helicopter, the former model and the businessman meandered to the aircraft with an out-of-sync pace. Several people zoomed in on their stride, believing there were multiple instances that required analysis.

An eagle-eyed observer on X pointed out, “Trump is staggering! Melania has him tightly by the arm, trying to keep him walking in a straight line. He’s definitely ailing.” A second user asked, “Is she drunk, stumbling?”

“Watch their legs as they walk. Melania is steering Trump in the direction of the helicopter, his feet are trying to go the other way,” noted a fourth.

One individual chimed in to fuel body double claims when they wrote, “Not Melania and trump can’t walk a straight line even while he’s propped on her arm instead of holding hands. Whoever the woman is trump, alpha douche, allows the female to get drenched.”

Melania’s presumed disdain for the reality TV star fueled rampant speculation that a look-alike was used as her stand-in for multiple occasions. Someone convinced that was the case on Nov. 25 wrote, “That is one of Melania’s doubles. She would never touch him or help him.” A second comment echoing that thought states, “That it’s not Melania.”

Melania’s more pronounced curves set off alarms for others, like the person who claimed, “The woman doesn’t resemble his wife – I’ve met her at events and she’s taller and slender” and that “the man often needs assistance walking!”

Trump’s swollen legs, cankles, and unusual stride have all raised questions about his health since he took office in January. “His gait is messed up, favouring his right leg, he didn’t return the salute to the marine, that requires right arm manipulations. Hmmmm stroke? Or dementia??”

Despite the speculation, he maintains that he is the healthiest president the Oval Office has ever seen.