‘Because He’s Too Stupid’: Trump Lets Slip What He Despises Most — Tries to Pull It Back and Look Presidential, Then Says Something That Stops Everyone Cold

President Donald Trump’s latest move on artificial intelligence came with a revealing slip — one that briefly exposed what critics say he despises most about American democracy, before he attempted to course-correct and then, almost instantly, made the moment worse.

Trump signed a sweeping executive order last week aimed at blocking states from enforcing their own artificial intelligence laws, a move the White House described as necessary to keep the U.S. competitive with China. But the rollout quickly turned controversial after Trump openly praised China’s authoritarian system.

The executive order itself does not establish new federal oversight of artificial intelligence. Instead, it seeks to stop states from enforcing their own AI regulations, effectively wiping out guardrails at the state level while leaving major technology companies largely free from new constraints.

Trump framed the move as a push for “unity,” but his explanation revealed something else entirely.

“We have to be unified,” Trump said in the Oval Office, flanked by lawmakers and senior advisers. “China is unified because they have one vote — that’s President Xi. He says do it, and that’s the end of that.”

Within moments, Trump appeared to sense he had gone too far. He pivoted, trying to reassert his commitment to the American system.

“We have a different system,” he said. “But we have a system that’s good.”

The recovery was short-lived.

“We only have a system that’s good if it’s smart,” Trump continued — a qualifier critics said undercut the reassurance and pulled the moment right back toward the authoritarian efficiency he had just praised.

To critics, the sequence told the real story: Trump momentarily revealed his admiration for a system with no dissent, attempted to sound presidential, and then immediately reframed democracy itself as a problem unless it functions the way he prefers.

Trump’s praise of China’s centralized power structure ignited backlash across the political spectrum, particularly because it came as he unveiled an order designed to strip states of their ability to regulate emerging technology.

By invoking President Xi’s one-man rule while advancing a policy that weakens state authority, Trump appeared to frame uniformity — not accountability — as the goal, critics said. The practical effect would be a regulatory vacuum benefiting major tech firms eager to avoid restrictions such as AI safety standards, data center limits, and transparency requirements.

“He’s saying the quiet part out loud and clear and Republicans in Congress do nothing. They have ceded all their power along with their spines,” one critic wrote, reflecting a broader fear that Trump was normalizing autocratic rhetoric.

Others were more blunt: “Yes, it’s called a democracy, not an autocracy. Move to China,”

“Trump has ALWAYS been a phoney and presented a false face, hiding what he really is or wants to be. He wants to be a dictator because he’s too stupid to have logical thoughts and he can’t handle challenges to what he says,” another comment read.

The executive order directs the Justice Department to create a new “AI Litigation Task Force” empowered to challenge state AI laws in court. It also instructs the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission to align enforcement with the White House’s AI action plan, targeting what the administration describes as “onerous” state and local regulations.

The order tells Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to study whether the federal government can withhold rural broadband funding from states whose AI laws are deemed unfavorable.

Legal scholars and tech policy experts say the order is almost certain to face court challenges, noting that the federal government cannot preempt state law in this way without Congress passing legislation. The order itself appears to acknowledge that limitation, directing Trump’s advisers to work with lawmakers to draft a bill that would codify national AI preemption.

Online, critics said Trump’s language about China revealed a deeper hostility toward the Constitution.

“Trump despises democracy. He hates how our government works and our laws. His fever dream is to be a dictator, but the States are rising against him,” one widely liked comment said.

Others zeroed in on Trump’s own words. “We have different system but he just said we have to be unified like China and do only what he says. If that was the case, we’d have no other need for any state leaders to run congress. Every Democrat and republican should worry for their jobs.”

One person wrote, “WE. ARE. NOT. CHINA. He absolutely need to be removed from office.”

The White House argued that the order is narrowly focused on preventing a fragmented regulatory landscape that could slow innovation. Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks, who joined Trump in the Oval Office alongside Lutnick and Sen. Ted Cruz, said the order would give the administration “tools to push back on the most onerous and excessive state regulations.”

Sacks insisted that the administration would not target all state laws. “Kid safety, we’re going to protect. We’re not pushing back on that, but we’re going to push back on the most onerous examples of state regulations,” he said, according to NPR.

Trump had previewed the move earlier in the week, writing on Truth Social that there should be “only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI.” The executive order had been under consideration for weeks, emerging as House Republican leaders struggled to overcome resistance to similar language in Congress.

A draft version seen last month outlined many of the same provisions, including the creation of a litigation task force and the threat of withholding broadband funds. That leak prompted immediate opposition from Democrats and Republicans alike, and helped sink parallel efforts to insert AI preemption into must-pass legislation.

This year alone, Republicans have attempted multiple times to block state-level AI regulation. Earlier this month, GOP lawmakers failed to add preemption language to the annual defense spending bill. A broader AI moratorium included in Trump’s tax and spending package was stripped out by the Senate in July. Senate negotiators also dropped an AI moratorium from a reconciliation bill earlier this year.