‘He Is Really Far Gone!’: Trump Turns a Serious Moment Into His Most Deranged Meltdown Yet — and Not Even MAGA Can Defend What Comes Next

President Donald Trump was given a moment that called for restraint — a pause, a recognition that some lines don’t get crossed even in his politics. Instead, he did what he increasingly does when the spotlight turns serious: he folded the moment inward, made it about himself, and set off a spiral that left even longtime defenders struggling to explain what came next.

After the shocking death of legendary filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner Trump launched a personal attack centered on himself. The backlash intensified when Trump was given an opportunity to set things right and he completely fumbled the moment.

President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

“Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all,” Trump said when questioned later. “He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” the president added, referring to himself in the third person — a response that reignited outrage and widened the fallout.

Reiner, 78, the actor-director behind classics such as “All in the Family”, “When Harry Met Sally,” and “The Princess Bride,” and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Authorities later arrested the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, charging him with murder. He is being held on $4 million bond.

Hours after news of the killings broke, Trump posted a message on his social media platform that stunned even longtime observers.

This is both disgusting and expected.



The Scumbag-in-Chief pic.twitter.com/WgxBVIRgU3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2025

Calling Reiner a “once very talented movie director and comedy star,” Trump claimed Reiner had died “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Trump went on to describe Reiner as having a “raging obsession” with him and “obvious paranoia,” framing the tragedy as a byproduct of Trump’s own political success rather than an act of violence.

The post immediately drew condemnation across the political spectrum.

Former President Barack Obama offered a sharply contrasting response, writing that Reiner “gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen” and praising his “deep belief in the goodness of people.” The comparison only sharpened criticism of Trump’s tone.

“He’s just lost it,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Trump needs to be institutionalized. He is really far gone! — Lois Feinberg (@lfeinb5706) December 15, 2025

Even Republicans — including some who rarely break from Trump — publicly rebuked him.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky called the post “inappropriate and disrespectful,” writing that Reiner had been “brutally murdered” and challenging fellow Republicans to defend Trump’s remarks.

“This statement is wrong,” said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. “Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son.”

Notably, House Speaker Mike Johnson — typically one of Trump’s fiercest defenders — avoided backing Trump’s comments altogether, a silence that did not go unnoticed as pressure mounted within Republican ranks.

“We have to appeal to our better angels, and I think we’ve got to amplify those voices and those sentiments. So that’s my position on it,” Johnson told reporters when asked about Trump’s comments.

Public figures also weighed in. Whoopi Goldberg, speaking on The View, called Trump’s remarks “shameful.”

“I don’t understand the man in the White House. He spoke at length about Charlie Kirk and about caring, and then this is what he puts out,” Goldberg said. “Have you no shame? No shame at all?”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reposted Trump’s comments with a blunt assessment: “This is a sick man.”

But the sharpest turn came from Trump’s own supporters.

As clips and screenshots circulated, MAGA-aligned users — many of whom routinely defend Trump — began openly criticizing him. One post condemning Trump’s remarks drew more than 10,000 likes.

“Sir, Mr. President… I love you. I support you 100%. I DO NOT SUPPORT THIS POST,” one supporter wrote. “Highly inappropriate. Tacky and tasteless.”

Another longtime supporter posted, “Terrible response to this tragedy. Unbecoming of the Office of the President. I voted for you three times, but this is beyond the pale.”

A third added, “As a MAGA, I’ve supported you every step of the way but not this time. EVERY human deserves respect during something like this. You must humble yourself and ask for forgiveness.”

The backlash from Trump’s base underscored how far the moment had gone beyond routine outrage and how isolating the episode had become.

Trump’s hostility toward Reiner stretches back years. Reiner publicly called Trump “mentally unfit” in a 2017 interview and accused him of treason the following year. But critics said invoking those feuds in the immediate aftermath of a violent death crossed a line.

The case itself continues to unfold. Authorities say Nick Reiner, a former drug addict, had a heated confrontation with his parents at comedian Conan O’Brien’s holiday party the night before the killings. He remains jailed on a $4 million bond as investigators work to piece together the circumstances.

Yet for Trump, the focus has remained fixed elsewhere.

By blaming Reiner’s murder on a supposed obsession with Trump and then repeating that framing when challenged the president turned a national tragedy into another personal grievance, triggering condemnation not just from political opponents, but from allies who are increasingly unwilling to follow him there.