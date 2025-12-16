‘He Is Full of Sh-t’: Donald Trump’s Attempted Quick Exit Goes Sideways After One Bizarre, Body-Telling Move Sparks a Frenzy

New speculation about President Donald Trump’s health is bubbling up again after his odd behavior at a White House press conference sent the internet into a frenzy after he made this one weird move.

Trump’s health and mental well-being have been front and center for months after his troubling public cognitive lapses and potential physical ailments.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025, in Washington, DC.(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But on Monday, Dec. 15, as the president thanked reporters and began walking out of the room where he held the press briefing, he strangely patted his stomach several times before exiting the event, setting social media on fire.

Media strategist Vince D. Monroy posted a clip of Trump’s unusual behavior, and the reaction was brutal.

“His colostomy bag must be clogged up,” a Threads user joked.

Another wrote, “How fitting…” And this user responding to that post said, “He is full of sh-t.”

“Yeah it’s coming out of his mouth,” Yoda Stories 1 agreed.

“Yeah, from talking all that sh-t all the f* time,” still another poster agreed.

The president has been caught falling asleep at public events, slurring his words, and leaning heavily on podiums during public addresses recently.

At a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, a groggy Trump could barely keep his eyes open and appeared to doze off several times, at one point nearly falling out of his chair.

The optics of his ongoing fatigue are increasingly hard to ignore or even defend, and it’s even more jarring because it’s something Trump bashed former President Joe Biden for over and over during Biden’s presidency.

But a bigger concern critics say is Trump’s ongoing problem with his hand. He has repeatedly covered up bruising on his right hand, and he’s used makeup to try to hide it. On Dec. 6 at the Kennedy Center Honors, Trump was sporting double band-aids on his hand. He’s never revealed what is wrong, although sharp-eyed reporters have noticed the problem for several years now.

“Trump last night had the complexion of a Thanksgiving turkey that was left in the oven too long and bandages were again visible on the back of his right hand,” journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X, referring to Trump’s skin and his hand.

(photos via Getty and by Aaron Schwartz and Paul Morigi) pic.twitter.com/EsMXx5j2xL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

So when he was seen patting his stomach Monday, Dec. 15, he sparked fresh talk about his physical fitness and possible medical trouble.

“It’s peristalsis. His guts are roaring and he knows any moment now he’s about to explode. Look at the slow walk. Probably already seeping,” this Threads user speculated.

“That’s because he has a medical device under his suit coat,” another responded.

Trump’s growing health issues have been the center of very public gossip for quite a while now.

He’s had swollen ankles from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, and of course, the pronounced bruising on his right hand, and he’s delivered long, rambling, even nonsensical speeches over the past six months.

He also had two physicals during a six-month span and underwent an MRI in October, which is not the norm for a routine check-up.

On Monday, Dec. 1, the President’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, insisted in a letter the White House released that Trump is in “exceptional health” and that his body scans were “perfectly normal.”

But major medical guidelines, including those from the American Heart Association, contradict that explanation, and experts say the memo’s language raised more questions than it answered.