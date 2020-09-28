‘Come On Throwback Vibes’: Fans Want to See ‘106 & Park’ Make a Comeback After Seeing These Photos of Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz

Former “106 & Park” hosts Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz reunited to encourage their fans to get out and vote.

The pair that spent six years — from 2006 to 2012 — interviewing celebrities and debuting music videos on the hit BET series teamed back up on Sept. 23 to use their combined star power to encourage young people to participate in the electoral process.

Former “106 & Park” co-hosts Terrence J and Rocsi encourage young people to use their voices and vote./Photo Credit: @terrencej/Instagram

Reunited with my ace @rocsidiaz to stress the importance of voting,” the “Think Like a Man Too” actor captioned his post. “Make sure you are registered to vote! BE WOKE / VOTE⁣ Nov 3rd!!! ⁣ Our Vote Counts! Let’s make change. Let’s do the work. ⁣ #bewokevote ⁣ Www.Bewoke.vote”

Rocsi shared the same pics with her own caption asking her followers to make sure to register to vote. “You guys ❤️ to see @terrencej and I together. We would love to see you Vote !!! Coming together to stress the importance of voting. Make sure you are registered to vote.”

⁣Since exiting the music video countdown show, both Terrence and Rocsi have found success in their careers, in acting and entertainment news reporting, respectively. Terrence has landed big-screen roles in films such as “Burlesque,” “Entourage,” and “The Perfect Match,” while Rocsi has won a Daytime Emmy Award for her entertainment reporting. Nothing makes fans happier than seeing them back together again, however.

Be Woke. Vote, according to its website, is an initiative that “aims to encourage participation and inspiration of younger generations that are oftentimes disenfranchised or not educated on the subject and to create discussions about politics through social media initiatives and in-person events.”

Other familiar faces working with the initiative include Van Jones, Roland Martin, Trey Songz, Lance Gross, Justine Skye, King Bach and Karen Civil, to name a few.

Fans were beyond excited to see Terrence and Rocsi link back up, and left comments on both of their pages about the nostalgia brought on by the pics.

“Y’all’s bond was dope💪🏾,” wrote one follower.

“Somebody cue the 106&park music 😂,” joked a second.

“now im crying. I miss 106 & park 😩😩😩😂,” admitted a third.

“Come on throwback vibes 😍😍👏🏾👏🏾,” remarked a fourth.

“Hope she’s single cause y’all looking hella good together *hint hint*,” a fifth noted.

“106 & park is back 😁, should do a reunion show for the old times,” wished a sixth.

For more information on Be Woke.Vote, go to bewoke.vote.