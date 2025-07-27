‘What a NON Apology’: Anthony Anderson Under Fire After Resurfaced Clip Shows Him Making Disturbing Comment to Lindsay Lohan

Anthony Anderson is addressing the backlash he is receiving after an old and controversial interview he did with a young Lindsay Lohan resurfaced.

In the clip, Anderson was filling in as a host for Sharon Osbourne in 2003 on her self-titled talk show “The Sharon Osbourne Show.” In the more than 20-year-old episode, the “Kangaroo Jack” star was speaking to Lohan while she was promoting her then-newly released film “Freaky Friday.” But he made some inappropriate comments to her throughout their interaction and Lohan was a minor at the time. After reflecting on his actions, a spokesperson for Anderson claims that his comments were not what they seem.

Anthony Anderson makes statement after clip of him making inappropriate comments to an underaged Lindsay Lohan resurfaces. ​​(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) (Photo credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram)

The statement — which Entertainment Weekly reported it received via email — said, “This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets that the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory.”

In 2018 he was under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after a woman who catered an event for him accused him of assault. He “unequivocally dispute[d] the claim,” according to a then statement by his rep.

The L.A. district attorney office declined the case when the woman refused to be interviewed.

In the start of his interview with Lohan, which was aired on Dec. 16, 2003, she enters the stage carrying a present and places it under a Christmas tree. She then walks over to Anderson and they grab hands before sharing an air cheek kiss and sitting down.

He later tells Lindsay that he and his children loved watching her in the 1998 film “The Parent Trap.”

Anderson has a daughter named Kyra Anderson whom was born in 1996 and his son Nathan Anderson came into the world in 2000. He had them both with his ex-wife Alvina Stewart.

Placing his hand on her knee, Anderson told Lohan, “And you’ve grown up a whole lot since then.” He then slid over closer to her on the couch.

Minutes into the conversation, Lohan revealed that she was no longer living with her parents but that she was living with her friend Raven-Symoné. She then said her and Symoné’s rooms are completely different. Hers was all pink whereas Symoné’s is “darker.”

Anderson followed up that comment by gifting Lohan a pink pillow with his face on it.

The “Irish Wish” star assured Anderson that no one would be at their home and that she doesn’t have a boyfriend.

Speaking to the audience, Anderson said, “She’s single but looking.” Then Lohan waved out to the crowd and said, “but I’m illegal for people that are old.”

It’s not clear what Lohan thinks about their exchange as she has not come out with any statements. In fact, she’s been focused on the current press tour to the sequel of “Freaky Friday” which is titled “Freakier Friday.” Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will be resuming her role as Lohan’s mother in the comedy. The two will navigate the challenges of merging two families after accidentally being swapped with two other members of the family.