‘That Boy Looking Slim & Trim’: Anthony Anderson Shares New Video of His Old School Dance Moves, Fans Notice His Slimmed-Down Appearance

Fans of Anthony Anderson are taking notice of the actor’s trimmed-down appearance after he shared footage from his vacation in South Africa over the past few days.

According to the “black-ish” star’s Instagram, he’s been all over Cape Town for the past week, sharing videos clip of the moon at night and the ocean hitting against the rocks in the daytime. He also shared several images of him posing with a seal. But fans have been mostly drawn to a video of him dancing to MC Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit (feat. Saja.”

Fans notice Anthony Anderson’s weight loss as he dances in new video shared on Instagram. @anthonyanderson / Instagram

While doing a few old school dance moves in front of a store inside a shopping mall called “LEGiT,” Anderson sported a black sweatshirt, black sweats, and black and white shoes paired with a red hat.

“When the spirit moves me I get my @mchammer on where ever, whenever! Century City mall Cape Town! Can’t Touch This!” read the post’s caption. He added the hashtags, #justakidfromcompton #fromcomptontocapetown #huskyandhandsome #acbarbeque.”

Another post shared by the former “Law & Order” star shows him in Rugby, Western Cape Town, South Africa, where he wrote four-wheelers with a few friends. He wore a red shirt that read “Just a kid from Compton.”

Fans who zoomed in to the footage remarked in the comment section on Anderson’s trimmed-down physique as well as his dance moves.

“Man; why you kinda low key killing those moves though!”

“That boy looking slim & trim. Take notes ladies… you can do it too!!! #funandfitness.”

“Looking good you lost weight too!”

MC Hammer seemingly approved of his moves as he replied, “Hurt’em !!!” with several fire and dancing emojis. He also shared the video on Twitter with the writing, “Anthony Anderson in Capetown. Love it !!!!”

Anthony Anderson in Capetown 🕺🏾🔥

Love it !!!! 🤜🏾👑🤛🏾🕺🏾🔥🕺🏾🔥🕺🏾🔥🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/HlZp7w4nCW — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) August 9, 2023

The 52-year-old began a health journey years ago after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Anderson has previously admitted to working with a nutritionist to establish healthier eating habits as he cuts out “unnecessary carbs and “eat healthier and cleaner.”

The “Hustle & Flow” star also shared that he exercises a lot by riding bikes as well as taking walks around New York City.

“It made a huge difference,” he said. “I lost a bunch of weight. So much that I had to get a whole new wardrobe. I felt so much better, and the eating healthy and being active got easier over time. It all just became routine.”

Anderson added, “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be to change my lifestyle how I did.”

South Africa is his most recent travel destination after going to Europe with his mother, Doris, which was documented on the reality television show, “Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris,” on E!