‘Lock. Them. All. Up!’: Trump Ally Rushes to Target Clinton as Disturbing New Images Surface — But Critics Warn It’ll Backfire When Clinton Snitches on Trump

House Republicans are ramping up a highly public push to target the Clintons over Jeffrey Epstein — a move critics say is less about accountability and more about running interference for President Donald Trump as damaging new material tied to Epstein edges closer to public release.

The escalation comes as the Justice Department faces a Friday deadline to release a broader set of Epstein-related files — records Democrats say include images and evidence that deepen scrutiny of Trump’s long-documented relationship with the disgraced financier.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, threatened to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress if they refuse to appear for in-person depositions, even as Democrats say Comer has gone out of his way to shield Trump from the same treatment.

The threat followed the release of a new trove of images by Oversight Democrats last week showing a number of influential men — including Trump and Clinton — circulating in Epstein’s orbit.

The worst may be yet to come, according to Virginia Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam who confirmed on CNN’s “The Arena with Kasie Hunt” that some of the unreleased images show “a lot of people” engaged in sexual acts. More than 95,000 images have been collected from Epstein’s estate.

Later that same day, Democrats released 70 additional images, offering alternate angles of scenes from Epstein’s private island. Among the most inflammatory items widely shared online was a “disgusting” photo of a semi-naked woman — her face blurred out — appearing lifeless on a sofa, which ignited more scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Epstein.

Another image showed novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face stamped with the words, “I’m HUUUUGE!” alongside a sign reading, “Trump condom $4.50.”

California Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said, “Some of the other photos that we did not put out today are incredibly disturbing.”

Social media erupted with calls for accountability that spared neither party.

“This photo is disgusting, and honestly, America is a punchline at this point. A novelty condom with the president’s face on it, tied to the Epstein estate, priced like a gag gift? That’s not satire, that’s rot. Power, exploitation, and mockery all wrapped into one image,” wrote one commentor.

“Can’t wait for Clinton to tattle on Trump,” one user wrote. Another adding, “I can’t wait till the Clintons make maga look like the fools they are.”

“Bill has immunity just like Trump,” another added.

At the same time, many stressed that neither the Clintons nor Trump should receive special treatment.

“They absolutely should testify. So should Trump of course.”

That view was echoed on Threads by an influencer who declared, “I think we’ve been extremely clear and consistent where we stand on this issue…. LOCK. THEM. ALL. UP.”

The post featured a photo of former President Bill Clinton with model Petra Nemcova, presented as evidence to bolster Republican claims aimed at implicating Democrats.

But the image drew fire from those who argued that accountability should apply across the board, while rejecting what they described as Republican efforts to shield Trump despite his extensive and well-documented involvement with Epstein.

“People not in the maga cult have never defended Clinton,” one commenter wrote.

Others pushed back on what they saw as misleading context: “A quick Google search shows that this picture is from 2014. At the time, Petra Nemcova was 36 years old. Being photographed with an adult at a charity gala isn’t a problem. If he molested children, that is the problem.”

After Democrats on the committee forced Comer to subpoena the Justice Department for its Epstein files, the chairman issued subpoenas in August to the Clintons and eight former senior law enforcement officials.

Since then, Comer has withdrawn subpoenas for five former attorneys general who said they had no relevant knowledge, and excused former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller from appearing. Only one witness, Trump-era former Attorney General William Barr, has testified in person.

The Clintons, however, remain singled out.

According to The New York Times, their attorney, David Kendall, has sent three letters and met with committee staff in an effort to provide sworn statements instead of live testimony — the same accommodation Comer granted to other witnesses.

Comer rejected the offer, accusing the Clintons of obstruction.

“The former president and former secretary of state have delayed, obstructed and largely ignored the committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony,” Comer said last Friday, threatening contempt proceedings if they do not appear by this Wednesday or Thursday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer threatens the Clintons with contempt of Congress proceedings. In a statement Friday, Comer said he was prepared to begin the contempt proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton if they don't appear before Congress.



In response, Kendall accused Comer of pursuing “weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions,” writing that the effort was designed “to catalyze a public spectacle for partisan purposes.”

“President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr. Epstein,” Kendall wrote, according to the Times, “and the committee appears to be complicit.”

Clinton has acknowledged flying on Epstein’s plane four times in 2002 and 2003 but insists he never visited Epstein’s island and cut off contact years before Epstein’s crimes became public.

“Given what came to light much later,” Kendall wrote, “he has expressed regret for even that limited association.”

Angel Urena, a spokesman for Clinton, added: “For months, we’ve been offering the same exact thing [Comer] accepted from the rest, but he refuses and won’t explain why. Make of that what you will.”