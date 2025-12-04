‘Old Demented Grandpa’: A Sleepy Trump Suddenly Snaps Awake at the Mention of a Political Rival — and What He Does Next Has the Internet In Shambles

President Donald Trump was suddenly jolted out of his near constant sleepy stupor when his Transportation chief, Sean Duffy, made a comment about a former Biden administration official that not only woke up “Sleepy Donnie,” it sent social media into hilarious hysterics.

It’s no secret that Trump often appears tired and even groggy at White House meetings and events. In fact, his fatigue has been so noticeable in recent months it’s raised alarming questions about his overall health.

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign executive orders as (L-R) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy look on in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But at a press conference in the Oval Office Wednesday, Dec. 3, when Duffy was unveiling the “Freedom Means Affordable Cars” proposal to lower the cost of gas-powered cars by increasing auto manufacturing he mentioned the previous Transportation secretary under former President Joe Biden, Pete Buttegieg.

“Congress set a rule that says you have to look at combustion engines,” Duffy explained.

“Biden and Buttigieg actually did an analysis using,” Duffy said, before Trump instantly sat up at his desk interrupting Duffy to mockingly correct his pronunciation of Buttegieg’s last name.

“Boot edge edge,” the President exclaimed correcting Duffy and prompting shameful laughter and giggles from the other lawmakers surrounding him.

“Edge. Edge. I’m sorry,” a chastened Duffy smirked.

MAGA supporters unsurprisingly got a kick out of Trump’s nickname for Buttegieg, something Trump does with all his political opponents, especially the ones that really get under his skin.

“LMAO! President Trump just corrected Sean Duffy’s pronunciation of Pete Buttigieg’s name,” right-wing political commentator Nick Sortor wrote on X, with another calling Trump, “Funniest president.”

But others were furious and many expressed continued concern over Trump’s lack of decorum as the sitting president.

Watching Trump mock Pete ‘Boot Edge-Edge’ while sitting down like a lazy, bloated shitbag… I can’t believe the planet is still letting this orange diaper-streaked moron talk. And don’t get me started on those laughing colon dwellers around him.

pic.twitter.com/YYfNEsgPwU — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) December 3, 2025

“Like an old demented grandpa interrupting his grandchild and the rest of the kids just laugh at him to pacify him,” Instagram user Just Joe declared.

“It’s like they’re all humoring a toddler so he won’t tantrum. Lil Donnie just wants to be involved in the grown up talk,” another mocked on Threads.

“Why is he always surrounded by a pack of deranged ass kissers. I honestly don’t get it, he can’t do anything alone,” fumed another.

Another couldn’t get over that Trump wasn’t napping, “Sleepy Donnie actually awake??”

At another moment during the same briefing Trump had another battle with sleep that he nearly slide out of his chair.

Earlier this week Trump fueled fresh speculation about what has appeared to be an ongoing physical and mental decline over the past few months by repeatedly falling asleep during his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Supporters insisted Trump was “79 years old and putting in 20-hour days,” urging critics to “give him a break.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham put a stunningly different spin on it, dismissing Trump’s sudden lapses as no “big deal.”

“We all know he doesn’t sleep,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle.” “On occasion, I close my eyes if someone is talking too long. Big deal. The results speak for themselves.”

At 79, Trump is the oldest person ever elected president. His persistent health issues in recent months have become more and more apparent.

He’s had swollen ankles from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, pronounced bruising on his hands, and has delivered long, rambling even nonsensical speeches.

He underwent an MRI in October at Walter Reed National Medical Center, his second in a six-month span.

But the President’s doctor insists he’s in “exceptional health” and that Trump’s body scans were “perfectly normal.”