‘She Just Stood There’: Trump Drops an Awkward Pet Name Mid-Speech — And It’s About Gavin Newsom’s Ex Who Was Once Set to Marry His Son

Donald Trump has an oddly bizarre way of exposing his most intrusive thoughts during unexpected moments. After labeling Karoline Leavitt with several nicknames, including “superstar” and “machine gun lips,” the president has now moved on to another woman previously tied to his administration and his family.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of his son Donald Jr. and the ex-wife of his political nemesis, Gavin Newsom, stands as the latest example of the consequences of Trump’s failure to rein in his inappropriate comments, both in meetings and in family settings.

Following their breakup, the public accused the president of sending her back to her home country, where she became the US ambassador to Greece.

President Donald Trump called out a nickname for a woman once married to Gavin Newsom and who almost married one of his sons. (Photos by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘Inappropriate’: Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes a Jaw-Dropping Comeback at Mar-a-Lago Following Shocking Breakup

Guilfoyle made a special appearance during a celebration for Greek Independence Day at the White House last week. Footage shows Trump standing at the podium, struggling to pronounce the names of several ambassadors.

He introduced the ambassador of the Hellenic Republic as the “Greek ambassador to the United States, Mr. Antonus Alexandreis.”

‘What names?!” Trump yelled out to the crowd, before moving on to the Ambassador from [the Republic of] Cyprus, Evangelos Savva. “I like that name,” he added.

The president then invited Guilfoyle to the stage after introducing her as the “U.S. Ambassador to the Atlantic Republic.”

“A person I know very, very well. She’s an inspiration to a lot of people, especially if you happen to be Greek, Kimber-lay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimber-lay has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her Kimber-lay, that’s my little pet name, right? But you are the greatest and I heard they love you over there,” said Trump before humiliating Guilfoyle with one line: “but I hope you come back here in 12 years or whatever the term is.”

Trump: Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimberlay. That's my little pet name but you are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends

pic.twitter.com/VW5S4ivP8V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

Viewers online were stunned watching their brief greeting while pointing to a familiar pattern.

“Only Trump would come up with a sexual nickname for his son’s girlfriend,” said one person. Another wrote, Machine Gun Lips” “Kimber-lay”… Trump just putting his sexual fantasies right out there… and people smile and still thinking he’s not guilty of anything in the Epstein files.”

A third grossed out social media user added, “He’s such a vile man and poor excuse for a human being. Kimber-lay, really? What are we in elementary school? Our president certainly is. SMH.” Another said, “Unbelievably gross. And she just stood there and took it, much like the Grecian People have to just put up with an ambassador who’d said they should be punished like dogs.

In response to people asking where Guilfoyle has been since the breakup, one person said, “He sent her to Greece when Don Jr found a new girlfriend.”

Don’t be so disrespectful.



Kimberly Guilfoyle @kimguilfoyle did a lot to support President Trump and his campaign and she and @DonaldJTrumpJr are on good terms. The media loves sensationalizing things. Don Jr even congratulated Kimberly on her appointment today.



She will be a… https://t.co/eApWvJDqwL pic.twitter.com/ABwQ2viXpw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 11, 2024

After their breakup, Trump Jr. began dating influencer and model Bettina Anderson around mid 2024 and announced their engagement in a year later in Dec, 2025. But viewers couldn’t believe she would stand on stage after Trump’s comment.

Humiliation seems to double as flattery in this family, especially when the attempt to make a point ends up doing the opposite.

Last month, Trump Jr. leaned into a Super Bowl post and a Washington Post analysis highlighting Bad Bunny’s “family values” halftime moment — before undercutting it himself by sharing translated lyrics from “Safaera,” a 2020 track credited to Bad Bunny, Ñengo Flow, and Jowell & Randy.

“Here’s the lyrics. Please explain the wholesomeness in here,” he wrote, adding a remark about recent layoffs at the newspaper and suggesting they hadn’t gone far enough.

Trump Jr. deleted a tweet where he quoted explicit lyrics that were never performed during the Super Bowl halftime show. (Photos: Donaldjtrumpjr/X)

The post appeared to challenge how the performance was being remembered. The verse Don Jr. highlighted was not part of the Super Bowl halftime show. The explicit lines he shared belong to Ñengo Flow’s verse in the studio version of “Safaera,” not the portion performed by Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl broadcast.

The post tried to reframe the performance, but the lyrics Don Jr. shared weren’t from the halftime show — they came from a different “Safaera” verse.

Bad Bunny performed a censored version, and critics quickly called it out as backlash grew, with some pointing out the double standard after Andrea Bocelli sang in Italian at the White House.

“Except that song wasn’t on his superbowl playlist,” one person wrote, taking a jab at both Trump men.

When one person charged that “if the Bible was written in English,” the Super Bowl should be too, critics handed them a good dose of reality: the good book was written in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek.

By the end of the day, the debate had shifted away from broad cultural values and narrowed to a more specific question: who sang what, whether the criticism matched what audiences actually saw, and whether the country truly objects to performances in another language — or only to languages spoken by marginalized communities.