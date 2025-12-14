‘Is That Laura Winslow’: ‘Family Matters’ Star Kellie Williams’ New Look Has Fans Doing a Double Take

On Nov. 6, Kellie S. Williams announced that her friend, actress Tanya Wright, was launching a new series based on her book, “Harriet of Harlem.” And though her post was intended to help bring some visibility to Wright’s books, some fans couldn’t keep their eyes off Williams.

She appeared on camera, seated, wearing a multicolored moo-moo or a large dress. Williams also embraced her natural hair color, which is now gray, after previously sporting a black pixie. In the video she was still wearing her hair in the pixie, now with a slightly tousled look.

“Family Matters” star Kellie Williams’ new look has everyone doing a double-take.

Williams also has put on a few pounds, which is normal for people to do as they age.

But it seems some fans haven’t seen the 49-year-old Williams in a while, based on their comments, because they were pretty shocked about her appearance. Some even compared her to her most popular on-screen role, Laura Winslow, which she played on the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters.”

One person who seemed to not fully recognize her said, “Is that Laura Winslow?”

Another person who was in disbelief typed, “Omg this can’t be the Laura that I grew up watching.”

She received more blunt and harsh comments from fans who seemed to care less about sparing her feelings. These were comments like “U look 62” and “She let herself Go.”

People had similar comments and reactions back in June when she did a promo video for the A Cure for MS Car Show multiple sclerosis research benefit in Chesapeake, Virginia. Again, some people didn’t pay too much attention to her actual message but instead seemed concerned for her well-being.

Back in 2022, Williams revealed that she had had a stroke some unspecified amount of years prior. It’s not clear if this contributed to her changed features or if it was natural aging.

She was being interviewed in front of an audience in Gloucester, Virginia, for The Gloucester Institute nonprofit when she told her story about having the stroke. Williams was asked how do young people continue to go after their dreams after running into obstacles.

Sharing her own example, she said, “I had a stroke some years ago, I mean I was like sitting there really like drooling the whole thing. And so, some months after my son, my mother moved in with my husband and I to help me take care of my kids, but some months after I had the stroke my son came up to me and asked me to make him something to eat and my mother was like, OK, it’s time.”

Williams demonstrated how she was drooling while preparing the food. She continued her message of encouragement and said, “But you got to get it and once you do it you realize, ‘Hey, it’s nothing wrong with me, I can do those things.’”