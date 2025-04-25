‘Oh My…What Has She Done’: Tyra Banks’ Drastic New Look Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Tyra Banks is no stranger to bold outfits and hairstyles, but her latest look has fans asking, “What was she thinking?”

Fans noticed the former runway model looked a bit different at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on Thursday, April 24.

Banks gave her signature smizes while posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Event. However, once those photos were posted online, some fans found it hard to look past her interesting choice of fashion.

Tyra Banks looks unrecognizable in new look at a Fashion Awards show. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Banks opted for a sort of monochromatic look that incorporated her hair as well. She sported a long-sleeved, dark chocolate, blazer gown.

A dark brown piece of fabric was draped around her left shoulder and swung by her ankle as she moved on the red carpet. To set off the entire look, she paired the ensemble with gold buckles.

As for her hair, Banks rocked a chocolate brown bob with a middle part and curled ends as she stood confidently in her poses with one hand on her hip and her left leg sticking out. She then turned her body to make sure all cameras could catch good angles of her, before waving off to go into the event.

Fans commented about Banks’ look with confusion under E! News’ video, with many stating they “Don’t like that outfit & wig on her at all.”

“Didn’t even recognize her,” said one person, while another asked, “Oh my..what has she done? Where’s Tyra..”

A third noted, “The makeup is a no no for me…what’s up with the posing as well? not feeling that either and to think she used to be a top model.”

A third wrote, “She looks so different I didn’t know this was Tyra.”

“I have never yelled at a girl like this in my life! I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!” another person wailed.

tyra banks i was rooting for you we were all rooting for you how dare you learn something from this pic.twitter.com/Yxz13tzrXi — Yaoi Files Official. (@firstyuutafan) May 10, 2024

There were fans who also didn’t care for her makeup. “The person that did her makeup should NEVER be trusted again,” said a person. Banks team opted for a light-colored eyeshadow that looked to have a shimmery look that covered most of her eyelids. Paired with that, she rocked nude lipstick.

While the outfit may not have been a win for most fans, Banks did have at least one accomplishment that night. She was invited to the event not as just a guest, but she was also honored with the Fashion Icon award.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host was a model from the age of 15 before deciding to retire at age 32 in 2005. Banks was the first Black model to appear on the cover of Victoria Secret’s catalog issue in 1996 and became an Angel in 1997.

Years later, she even became a daytime talk show host for her self-titled show from 2005 to 2010. Banks hosted the “ANTM” modeling competition series for 24 seasons before it ended in 2018.