‘What Does It Mean?’: Zoë Kravitz Fires Back After Her Personal Life Gets Dragged Into Hulu’s Messy Post Amid Engagement Rumors

Zoë Kravitz is fighting back against growing speculation tied to her relationship with Harry Styles as engagement rumors continue circulating online.

The actress was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger the week before the speculation began circulating late last month. Diamond enthusiasts who spoke to People said they believed the ring had 10 carats and cost up to $600,000.

But now things have spiraled into a public spat with a network that once produced her show.

Zoe Kravitz goes off on Hulu causing them to delete their post referencing her and Harry Styles’ relationship. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Though Kravitz and Styles have yet to confirm the news themselves, social media users are running wild with theories, which got a mild reaction out of Kravitz’s ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum.

Tatum shared a series of cryptic posts afterward that many seemed to believe was a direct response to his ex. In one post, he shared a seal floating in water with a caption that reads, “The level I’m at of letting go and trusting in the flow of the universe.”

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Kravitz ignored the noise from her ex, but she put her foot down with the network that went too far.

Disney-owned streaming service Hulu entered the chat the same day reports of her alleged engagement were released to the press.

In an April 27 Instagram post, Hulu shared a photo of Kravitz’s character, Robyn Brooks, from their series “High Fidelity” — which they canceled after one season in 2020.

“Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally on her playlist,” they wrote in the caption before adding that the show was streaming on their platform.

“Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally,” is the name of Styles’ fourth studio album. It was released this year on March 6.

But Hulu’s attempt to be creative by referencing Kravitz and Styles’ relationship in a promo oost went sideways when Kravitz hit back with a response on May 6.

“The Batman” star only left a three-word response in Hulu’s comments on May 6, which read, “this is tacky” before she tagged them. The post was deleted hours later.

Fans shared mixed reviews to Kravitz’s reaction.

One person who saw the post as a joke said, “Its not that serious Zoe , laugh a little.”

Another person defending the streaming service said, “Why is it tacky? I thought it was cute!” A more confused individual said, “I don’t get it. What were they implying?” Another asked, “What does it even mean? I don’t feel like googling it.”

Someone else who seemed to understand where Kravitz was coming from said, “i’d be pissed too if the network that cancelled my show used my personal life as advertisement six years later.”

Another person explaining why Kravitz may not have found it funny wrote, “It’s because that show was cancelled and it felt racially motivated. Hulu doesn’t have like any shows with a black leading role.”

It wasn’t her first time calling out Hulu.

Kravitz played the main character, Robyn Brooks, who owns a record store in Brooklyn and revisits past relationships through music and pop culture.

Even though “High Fidelity” won several awards and had great reviews from viewers, Hulu axed the series in 2020, and Kravitz wasn’t happy about it.

It started off with a nice goodbye post to the show that she has since deleted on Instagram.

She wrote, “Wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck.”

But when actress Tessa Thompson commented, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” Kravitz took the opportunity to shade Hulu.

She began, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

At the time, Kravitz’s callout was correct, and the streamer did not have a lot of women of color-led shows. Since then, they have added series like “Unprisoned,” and “The Other Black Girl,” and then canceled them after one season.

However, the popular series, “Reasonable Doubt,” from Raamla Mohamed, has been renewed for a fourth season. Mohamed is a renowned television writer and producer known for her previous work on “Scandal” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” both starring Kerry Washington.

The former One Direction band member Styles has yet to say anything to Hulu.

In fact, neither half of the couple has had much to say publicly about their relationship.

Kravitz is the first person Styles has been engaged to. His previous dating lineup includes women such as mega pop star Taylor Swift, model Kendall Jenner, actress Olivia Wilde, model Emily Ratajkowski, and actress Taylor Russell, among other women.

Kravitz, on the other hand, has been engaged and married before. She was first engaged and married to Karl Glusman. They got engaged in 2018, got married the next year, and divorced by 2020.

She and Tatum started publicly dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. But by 2024, they had split. Last August, she and the “As It Was” singer began dating.

Let’s see if Kravitz and Styles are each other’s happily ever after.