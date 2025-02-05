Tensions are reportedly running high on “The View” set as longtime co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are at odds with ABC studios over new dressing room arrangements.

It’s been reported that Goldberg and Behar are “flushed” with anger over being forced to share bathrooms and dressing rooms with other networks and show casts at the studio headquarters.

A supposed insider source revealed to RadarOnline that ABC has enforced a new policy requiring the tenured hosts to share their brand-new dressing rooms with others on the lot, including Emmy-winning talk show host and journalist Tamron Hall.

The source divulged that others are taking the change in stride. Hall is even “leaving sticky notes” around for the “Sister Act” star to lighten the mood. However, the two hosts don’t see this as a laughing matter.

Tensions Rise on ‘The View’ as Whoopi Goldberg’s Problematic Gas Issues Has Her ‘At War’ Over New Shared Bathrooms and Dressing Rooms (Photo: @whoopigoldberg / Instagram)

Goldberg and Behar are allegedly playing their diva cards and attempting to make others uncomfortable with the new dressing situations.

“The vibe is tense, with side-eyes and snide remarks flying. It’s like sharing a studio and dressing rooms is an insult,” reports Radar Online.

While Behar is said to be in a tizzy about sharing a dressing area, the source shared that Goldberg is the host causing the loudest “stink” about the new facility utilization. Goldberg’s biggest gripe was that her new dressing room was unbearable because it didn’t have an en suite bathroom. They claimed the 69-year-old is livid over having to pee with the common folk in the public ladies’ room.

The insider stated, “Prior to the move, she had the biggest dressing room of anybody, with a shower and toilet all to herself and she’s gotten used to it.”

Her issues began in September 2024 when ABC moved its studios to downtown Manhattan. Despite filming in a shiny new building, the size of her private dressing area was significantly downsized. The contempt for sharing a bathroom isn’t only felt by Goldberg. Others aren’t too enthusiastic about being accosted by the EGOT’s heinous gas problem.

People have claimed that Goldberg’s atrocious diet is to blame for the offensive smells she’s capable of producing.

“She’s already got a timid stomach and is lactose intolerant, by her own admission, so people wonder why she’s eating chips and salsa in the morning,” said the source.

Goldberg has been known to pass gas unexpectedly during show segments, causing fellow hosts to struggle to finish their conversations due to random outbursts or foul smells.

We all know that Whoopi Goldberg has had several gaffes on The View over the years, but it would appear that today's fart is owned by Sara Haines. #WhoopiGoldberg #SaraHaines #TheView #WhoFarted pic.twitter.com/chXIxeV1d5 — R McGeddin, Motha Of All Battles (@RMcGeddin) January 26, 2023

A clip from 2023 caught the flatulence in real-time when Goldberg let one fly during a live broadcast, causing co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to laugh through the awkwardness of the moment.

The complaining and the threat of being assailed with repulsive odor have left everyone on edge and irritated.

The view is currently in its 28th season; many feel a bathroom or lack thereof should be the least of Goldberg’s worries. With the show’s consistent criticism of President Donald Trump and take on controversial topics, the pressure to stay on the air is high, and everyone behind the scenes is urging Goldberg to “get it together and stop whining.”