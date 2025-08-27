‘Wow’: Tamron Hall Stuns with Revelation That Her Appearance Cost Her Job on the ‘Today Show’

Award-winning journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall is finally opening up about the controversial circumstances surrounding her exit from NBC’s morning show “Today.”

She was replaced by Megyn Kelly in the co-anchoring role she held from 2014 to 2017. Her time on “Today” made history, as she became the first African-American woman to co-host the show.

Hall was recently a guest on a live taping of Samantha Chatman’s new podcast, “I Made It, Mama,” where she claimed she was removed from her anchor position because she didn’t fit “the look” the network wanted.

Tamron Hall speaks out about her exit from and being replaced by Megyn Kelly. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

“I was actually in Chicago, and I turned on the TV and they revealed they were hiring someone else,” said Hall, 54.

She went on to explain that after learning the news of her replacement, she immediately flew to the studio to “negotiate” her position with NBC executives.

“I said, ‘I have the highest ratings on MSNBC. “The Today Show,” third hour, ratings are up. We’re No. 1 in the time slot. I did this. I hosted this. I hosted that.'”

Regardless of the numbers and accolades, Hall revealed that her attempt to save her position was unsuccessful — as the network had already made its decision.

“I watched this man’s eyes glaze over. He wasn’t listening to me. And he kept making excuses,” she said.

Hall described a moment of realization, understanding that those in charge were “moving the goal post” and that she was “not going to kick again.”

“I left because I knew no matter what I said — the ratings, the accolades, the awards, the Emmys — it didn’t matter. They had determined they wanted a different look for that spot, and I wasn’t that look,” she revealed.

Speaking with conviction, Hall said realizing it was OK not to “sell her soul” opened the path for her to walk away and build success on her own terms.

The mom of one was replaced by attorney and political commentator Megyn Kelly, who was coming from a 13-year stint with Fox News. After hearing Hall’s remarks, fans couldn’t help but think the “look” the network wanted to go with was about more than just appearances.

“They wanted to give her spot to the Becky. But God has blessed her with her own show,” said one YouTube viewer.

Another viewer called out how this is a common practice with networks. “WOW!! I remember when this happened. I’m glad that Tamron stood up for herself. And that she’s still current and doing even better than before.”

“The person they replaced her with still didn’t work out. She was gone that quick. Tamarind had the last laugh,” declared this fan, mentioning Kelly only holding the co-hosting spot for 13 months.

During the same interview, Hall reflected on other moments in her career when her “look” was considered a barrier. She spoke about the difficult transition from her anchor role at WFLD in Chicago to joining MSNBC in 2007, where her short, pixie haircut drew criticism.

“I go on the national stage, and I read an article that says I was lazy because I had short hair,” she recalled with disbelief.

Hall admitted the criticism led her to grow out her hair in an attempt to be more palatable for viewers. But over time, she came to see that her personal evolution was about far more than appearance.

“If you allow people, they will make you not even recognize yourself. And I allowed a person that I did not even know to make me not recognize myself,” she said.

After acknowledging she was the “fool” for buying into the negativity, Hall then encouraged the audience to surround themselves with people who “love them as they are.”

Despite the obstacles, she has continued to thrive in television.

In 2019, she launched her self-titled talk show, “Tamron Hall,” on ABC, and has since built a program that reflects the diversity and voices that were often missing in her previous work with larger networks.

Since its debut, “Tamron Hall” has earned multiple prestigious accolades, including two Daytime Emmy Awards, a Gracie Award, and several NAACP Image Award nominations. In February 2025, the show — on which Hall also serves as executive producer — was renewed for its seventh season, thanks to its consistently high ratings.

Deadline reported on the renewal, noting that at the time, “Tamron Hall” was “among the top three most viewed syndicated talk shows on linear television among total viewers.” The outlet also shared a message from Hall, who credited her success to the unwavering support of her loyal audience, fondly known as the “Tam Fam.”

“It’s no secret I find inspiration in numbers. For many, the number seven represents a completion. For my team and I, season seven represents the continued growth of the show built by the Tam Fam… I am so excited to nurture and grow this special show with you.”