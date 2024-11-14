‘I Like To Feel The Breeze Down There’: Gayle King Drops Shocking Bombshell About Her Bedroom Habits Months After Revealing Her Struggles to Get a Man

Gayle King is inviting fans into her bedroom.

The “CBS Mornings” co-host sat with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show where the two had a chat about their sleeping habits.

The discussion led to the ladies discussing whether they go to sleep with any type of clothing on or not. For King, she said she has on some sort of night garments but chooses not to wear underwear.

Gayle King gets candid with Drew Barrymore about why she goes commando when it’s time for bed (Photo: @gayleking/Instagram)

“I always sleep in a big old ratty T-shirt but I don’t like wearing underwear,” she confessed. “Because I like to feel the breeze down there. At night, I do.”

Barrymore agreed with King’s sentiments on wanting to “feel the breeze down there.” The mother of two claimed she even taught the same lesson to her daughters.

“I used to say to the girls — they’ll be so horrified by this — but I was like, ‘You must let it breathe. Let’s take a breathing break. With those diapers on you all the time? Nuh-uh. We’re just gonna go on a walkabout and whatever happens happens. And yes, women should feel the breeze.”

One person commented, “tmi” on Decider’s Instagram post of the clip.

As for sleeping naked, King may not care to do it but says there was a time when she felt comfortable enough to pose nude for a college boyfriend.

The 69-year-old did a virtual interview on the since-concluded “Ellen Degeneres Show” where she told Ellen Degeneres how the moment came to be in 2020.

“Ellen, now listen,” King started. “I wouldn’t do that today but I was dating a guy. He was a photographer and so I was learning photography myself. So you know…you’re in your dorm room and he said let’s take some pictures. I was nude at the time, I had my hair in rollers — pink foam rollers — so yea I did a photo shoot.”

But apparently King was smart enough to keep her future in mind. “But you know what I did? I went with him to the dark room to develop them. I took the negatives, they will never ever see the light of day,” she continued. “I have destroyed them because that could be blackmail material if they still existed but I know they don’t because I physically destroyed them. You know when you’re young you do fun stuff.”

Contrary to King, Barrymore said she actually doesn’t mind being completely nude as long as she is home alone.

She said, “Here’s how I roll. If no one’s in the house, including the kids — they go and stay at their dad’s for the night — I will sleep in the nude. I love it. I lock all the doors and I just parade around like a little J Bird.”

King doesn’t have to worry too much about since her two children are grown adults and she has not remarried since divorcing from their dad, her ex William Bumpus 1993.

The two split after the broadcast journalist caught her -then-husband in bed with another woman after a trip with the kids. They now appear to have a cordial, friendly relationship, but many believed he wanted that old thing back after gushing over King’s Sports Illustrated Cover.

“Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list!” Bumpus told Page Six back in May. “My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated model has finally come true. WOW! Bravo to you Gayle … You Look Fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting YOU” he further exclaimed.

At 69-Years-Old Gayle King covers the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue pic.twitter.com/mQMdQjJu1O — Ebro In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) May 15, 2024

As for dating, King recently opened up about her struggles to find the right man to Tamron Hall. Although she claimed she was “alert and available,” she said it’s “difficult” to find the things she really desires in a partner.

“It’s not really about money, guys. It’s about somebody who has their own business, their own thing. They’re very confident in their own skin,” she told Hall and her audience. “You know, I remember once being told by my ex, ‘I’ll be tired when this Gayle King beep is over.’ So you want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin. And that is very difficult. But no pity party for me. I’m really ok.”