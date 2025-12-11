‘Looks Like Prom Night for the Klan!’: Kyle Rittenhouse Returns After Vanishing for Months, Unveils Wedding Photos and the Internet Eats Him Alive

After disappearing from the public spotlight for several months, right-wing provocateur Kyle Rittenhouse has returned to the internet with a major announcement.

Rittenhouse, best known for being acquitted in the 2020 killings of two Black Lives Matter protesters, deactivated his social media pages for most of 2025. However, he resurfaced online on Wednesday, Dec. 10, with a new X account, where he dropped a set of recent photos that quickly went viral.

Kyle Rittenhouse at a January 2024 signing of his book, “Acquitted.” (Photo: X/Kyle Rittenhouse)

“I’m back on social media, I’m back in the fight, and I’m here to stay,” Rittenhouse wrote, posing in a wrinkled turquoise suit and a slightly unbuttoned sky-blue dress shirt.

Standing next to him is a heavily tattooed woman wearing a bedazzled, low-rise white gown with a high slit. Most notably, she is holding a long semi-automatic rifle, while Rittenhouse is carrying a metallic-colored handgun. In the second photo, the 22-year-old groom lifts the bride off the ground.

‘What Happened to Him?’: Kyle Rittenhouse Sparks Brutal Roast Session as Social Media Mocks His Disappearing Accounts and ‘New Look’

“For a quick update, six months ago I made the best decision of my life and married my best friend,” Rittenhouse added, tagging the woman in the photos. “I couldn’t be happier. I love you beautiful. More big announcements coming soon…”

I'm back on social media, I'm back in the fight, and i'm here to stay.



For a quick update, 6 months ago I made the best decision of my life and married my best friend. @BellRittenhouse, I couldn’t be happier. I love you beautiful.



More big announcements coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7gjG3wwZgy — Kyle Rittenhouse (@rittenhouse2a) December 10, 2025

The photos were viewed more than 17 million times on X and garnered nearly 5,000 responses as of Thursday, Dec. 11. Some users welcomed Rittenhouse back to the platform and congratulated him on the marriage.

“Definitely punching above my weight,” Rittenhouse responded to his supporters, but his comment section was also flooded with harsh criticism and insults.

“Future DV victim,” one X user said of Rittenhouse’s bride. “Still a murdering piece of sh*t! … The fat shot has done wonders for you though,” another user added, directing the second jab at the infamous BLM shooter.

On Threads, the commentary derailed further, with many taking aim at Rittenhouse’s fixation on firearms.

“They sure do love their little cosplaying with guns and their little trigger-safety finger pose,” one user wrote. “Looks like prom night for the Klan,” another said.

“If you look up compensating in the dictionary, I expect this picture is featured,” another person quipped.

The negative comments didn’t stop his new wife, Bella Rittenhouse, from responding to the post. Amid thousands of replies, she wrote simply, “I love you.”

Bella Rittenhouse, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, has been active on X since July 2024, though her earliest public post dates to September 2025. She recently reposted a meme from another Second Amendment advocate claiming that her husband and subway killer Daniel Penny, “had to protect the world from savage animals.”

Rittenhouse said he left social media in January because he “needed peace, a fresh start, somewhere far from the constant noise and chaos.” He claims that the decision led him to meeting his wife, through whom he “found more peace and purpose” than he “ever thought possible.”

However, he added that the assassination of right-wing talking head Charlie Kirk prompted his return.

“In that moment I realized something important: this fight for our future, for our freedoms — it can’t wait. It doesn’t pause when you want it to. I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore,” he wrote.

“My wife looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you’re going back, I’m with you.’ So I’m back. Not quietly. Not halfway. I’m coming back in a big way.”