‘You Do Not Deserve To Be Here!’: White Man Harasses Black Teens in Gated Community But Changes His Tune Once One of Their Grandfather’s Arrives

A newly resurfaced video shows the moment an off-duty USCIS employee had a fit over a Black teen and her friends driving a golf cart through an affluent gated community where they resided.

In the June 2020 clip, the federal worker can be seen yelling, “You do not deserve to be in here!”

A video still shows a Florida man who confronts teenage girls. (Photo: X/Suzie Rizzio)

At the time, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — an ICE-adjacent agency — called the incident “disturbing” and placed the man, Lee Jeffers, on administrative leave. “USCIS holds its employees to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, regardless of if they are on or off duty,” read an official statement on X five years ago.

Director Joseph Edlow (then the deputy director for policy) told ABC 7 that the agency “does not condone the use of offensive and intimidating language.”

Fast-forward to today, and the video is still striking a chord. Viewers are astonished at Jeffers’ audacity, reeling from a bizarre comment he made to the girls, and perhaps realizing that the more things change, the more they stay the same. After the video made local headlines, Jeffers apologized to the three girls and their families, reported the Northwest Florida Daily News.

This racist Immigration officer in Florida who lives in a gated community got upset when he saw black girls in the neighborhood & said there’s no way they belonged there & to leave! He complained they were on a scooter in the road & listen to what he said about their age too! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/mpR1F4Y36A — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 11, 2026

“What’s your name? Where do you live?” the man could be seen urging 15-year-old Breonna Nelson-Hicks, who is Black. She responded, “Why would we tell you any of this?”

“OK, not a problem. I’m going to call the gate and have you all arrested,” he snapped back. “You do not deserve to be in here.”

According to The Palm Beach Post, the girls had been tooling around in a golf cart inside the affluent Wellington housing community where they lived when the man began following them in his car.

“You said you were going to hit us with your car,” one girl accused him in the video, while a second girl said, “You’re coming for 15-year-olds!” Cue his shocking reply: “Because you’re 15 years old, you could marry in Mississippi or Alabama!”

One girl quickly corrected him: “This is not Mississippi or Alabama, it’s Florida.”

Recent viewers of the video, uploaded to X on March 11, still want to know: “What was his point of telling these young ladies they can marry at 15?”

Meanwhile, Breonna called in reinforcements. “You have a problem? Cause I can get my grandfather,” she told the man, who refused to stop arguing, even when a neighbor urged him to back down.

Soon, the grandfather arrived and began to read him the riot act — asking “Did you threaten a child?” — before the video stopped. According to news reports, the grandfather filed a police report.

USCIS and ICE are both overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, but are separate agencies, with the former focusing on visas and citizenship status. Edlow noted that the man’s position was “administrative in nature” and he was “not responsible for adjudicating cases for immigration benefits or status.”

During his public apology to the girls, Jeffers insisted his actions were not motivated by race. “I am greatly sorry,” he said, adding, “I take total responsibility.”