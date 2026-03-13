‘These Aren’t Just Ramblings!’: Viral Clip Shows Trump Learning in Real Time How Other Countries Cancel Elections — and Critics Say You Can See the Moment Something Clicks

President Donald Trump has never been known for carefully filtering his words. In fact, the president often speaks with a level of candor that leaves political experts and critics scrambling to interpret what he just said and whether he truly meant it.

Those moments have become even more scrutinized now that the United States finds itself in a full-blown war with Iran, a conflict Trump launched with a series of airstrikes in late February that has already begun reshaping the global political landscape.

President Donald Trump speaks to the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral Miami on March 9, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The war has also intensified scrutiny of Trump’s past remarks about elections, democracy and executive power — including a moment that critics now believe may have revealed far more than the president intended.

That moment came during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when Trump seemed to pause and react to something the Ukrainian leader had just laid out.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, launching a grinding war that continues today. Ukraine’s last presidential election took place in 2019, when Zelenskyy won a landslide victory, but the country has been unable to hold another vote since the invasion because Ukrainian law prohibits national elections while martial law is in effect.

During the White House meeting last August, Zelenskyy attempted to explain that legal reality.

“So, you say during the war, you can’t have elections?” Trump asked.

“So, let me just say, three-and-a-half years from now – so you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good.”

The room laughed at the time, but critics watching the clip again say Trump’s reaction looked less like a joke and more like a moment of genuine intrigue — as if the president had just stumbled across a concept that caught his attention.

Now that clip is going viral again, with critics and conspiracy theorists pointing to it as what they believe may have been the moment Trump first realized how a wartime conflict could complicate upcoming U.S. elections, fueling a frenzy of speculation across social media.

“Is that why he is trying to start a war with Iran? To find an excuse to stop the what… midterms?” one poster queried.

This IG user agreed, “He is telling you his plans and people arent listening. These arent just ramblings, these are dry runs.”

“We said he was gonna do this months ago…smfh…unbelievable,” another added.

Presidents do not have the power to control elections, and Attorney Gerald Griggs offered up a quick reminder of that fact.

“American elections cannot be legally suspended or canceled by the President, even during wartime,” he wrote.

“The U.S. Constitution and federal law require elections to occur on set dates, a precedent maintained through the Civil War and both World Wars. Only Congress has the power to change federal election dates.”

But those explanations have done little to quiet the speculation — in part because Trump himself has repeatedly flirted with the idea in public remarks.

In recent months, Trump has openly mused about whether the country should even bother holding midterm elections at all, comments that aides have attempted to wave away as sarcasm or political trolling.

During a speech to House Republicans earlier this year, Trump complained about his sagging approval ratings and the possibility that Republicans could lose control of Congress in the upcoming midterms.

At one point, he joked aloud about the possibility of canceling elections altogether.

“I won’t say, ‘Cancel the election. They should cancel the election,’ because the fake news will say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator,’” Trump said.

But the president returned to the idea again during an interview with Reuters, suggesting Republicans have been so successful that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later insisted Trump was joking and being “facetious.”

If it’s a joke, critics say it’s one Trump seems unusually comfortable repeating.

The viral Zelenskyy clip has only intensified those concerns, particularly as Trump’s administration faces a difficult political landscape heading into the midterms.

Recent polls show Trump and his policies are increasingly unpopular, including his war with Iran. Democrats won almost all off-year elections in 2025, and Republicans are facing extremely tight races even in reliably red states this year.

Not a good sign for the GOP, which controls the House by only a razor thin margin. And with so many voters disenchanted with Republicans who have essentially ceded their oversight power to the executive branch, the Senate could be in play for the Democrats this year, too, because the GOP is now inextricably tied to Trump and his unpopular policies.

Election officials are already thinking about what would happen if any effort were made to interfere with upcoming elections.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said officials across the country are quietly running through contingency scenarios to ensure elections can proceed even if someone attempts to disrupt them.

🚨ARIZONA Secretary of State @Adrian_Fontes to @chrislhayes: “Trump is trying to foist so much doubt and bad news around elections so he has an excuse to declare some kind of emergency… and potentially even cancel the 2026 elections.” pic.twitter.com/qB4GNwOPIy — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 21, 2025

“Look, you can’t cancel the election,” Fontes said during a discussion earlier this year about the issue.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of scenarios that we’re playing through to make sure that we’re prepared for the types of processes that might be necessary to preserve our democracy so that if somebody tries to cancel something, if somebody tries to take some stuff they’re not entitled to, we can go to the courts, get the orders, and hopefully have the backup of law enforcement to make sure that we can move forward.”

The fact that election officials are even discussing such possibilities, Fontes added, should be taken seriously.

For now, those discussions remain hypothetical.