‘I’m in Tears!’: Gavin Newsom Just Made It Impossible for Trump to Outrun Those Infamous Files with Savage New White House ‘Signage’ He Can’t Unsee

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is having a ball trolling and mocking President Donald Trump on social media after the House Oversight Committee released thousands of pages of documents Wednesday from those pesky files the president can’t seem to escape from.

The release of text messages and emails from Jeffery Epstein’s estate names prominent people, including politicians, journalists and other famous individuals, plus communications referring to Trump numerous times, according to news reports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) answered questions about President Donald Trump’s (right) administration’s plans to deploy border patrol officers and the National Guard to San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Democrats on the committee released three specific and stunning emails where Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, suggests Trump knew all about his abuse of young girls. Republicans released the larger trove of communications later on Wednesday despite opposition from the White House.

And Epstein’s emails show the former financier claims Trump did know about the convicted sex offender’s abuse of young girls before the disgraced financier’s 2008 plea deal, the Washington Post reported, something Trump has repeatedly denied.

In one of the emails from 2011, Epstein called Trump the “dog that hasn’t barked,” according to CNN, and wrote that an apparent Epstein victim, whose name was withheld from the email “spent hours at my house with him,” in an alleged reference to the president.

Newsom didn’t hold back and managed two brutal insults in one fell swoop. He took aim at the revelations and Trump’s gaudy golden redecoration of the Oval Office on X in a post Thursday captioned, “WOW, new signage!” above a photo showing former presidents in gilt frames in the office and the headline “I AM A PEDO.”

Social media erupted over Newsom’s post sending it viral with over 600,000 views and counting, plus more than 24,000 likes.

“It’s brass-bronze too! So much rich stuff, I am in tears!” raved an X user.

Trump would sue you over this if it wasn't true. — VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) November 13, 2025

“This is straight defamation. A false criminal accusation, published to millions, done with clear malice,” claimed a MAGA supporter. But critics weren’t buying it.

“Have you noticed that Donald sues everyone for everything but *never* sues anyone who calls him a pedophile? Interesting…,” this X user mused.

“So gross,” another proclaimed.

And this post from X user JrProfit showing photos of Vance, Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel while detailing the blatant hypocrisy from the four since retaking the White House.

And Newsom and his team wasn’t done yet. The governor also tagged in Vice President JD Vance for comment with the caption, “Color me shocked. Any comment, @JDVance?” above an article headline on the stunning revelation that Trump spent hours with one of the victims.

Newsom’s second post reached even more readers of supporters and critics alike.

“Watching all the MAGA cult members spinning out on here claiming this shit has been “debunked” or doing what Bill Clinton “whataboutism” is f***ing hilarious,” said film and TV Critic John Rocha.

That post follows a series of comments Vance made on social media in 2021 that resurfaced Wednesday demanding the government release the Epstein files. And both he and Trump repeatedly called for the release of the files while campaigning last year and spent years stoking conspiracy theories around Epstein’s death and about his so-called “client list.”

But Trump has so far refused to willingly release all the files.

Bondi claimed earlier this year that she had the files on her desk, but several months later by July the Justice Department said it had closed the case on Epstein.

That’s when the Trump Epstein scandal really exploded and MAGA supporters went wild after the announcement, attacking Trump and his administration for what they saw as a betrayal and the backtracking on the campaign promise to release the files.

Later in July news reports surfaced alleging Bondi had told Trump twice in May that his name was in the Epstein files and that that was part of the decision to close the case.

Trump and Epstein were good friends during the 1990s and early 2000s, but the President has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal enterprises or that he was ever on Epstein’s planes.

But news revealed in the summer that he knew Epstein and Maxwell were poaching young women who were working in the spa at his Mar a Lago resort in Florida

