‘Hahahahahah’: Newsom’s Brutal Close-Up Hijacks Trump’s Moment as He Reacts Like a ‘Kindergartner’ to ‘Fake’ Gold Medal Award

After years of chasing the Nobel Peace Prize like a long-running campaign trail promise, Donald Trump was finally handed one — as a gift that felt less earned and more granted out of exhaustion, which he accepted with a satisfied, “I-finally-got-my-way” reaction.

Trump was in attendance at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., where the twice-impeached president was awarded the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize on Dec. 5. Between the awkward presentation and his giddy reaction, many joked that the so-called honor felt more like a pity gift… or one Trump might’ve quietly bought for himself.

Newsom drops a shocking close-up of Donald Trump’s fake gold medal, and Trump instantly gets roasted on social media. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old POTUS has recently been friendly with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who presented Trump with a gold medal and a golden trophy of hands holding a soccer ball while onstage at the Kennedy Center.

The president was also given a certificate that read, “The FIFA Peace Prize is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football-loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action.”

“This is your Peace Prize,” said Infantino. “That is also beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go.”

As the medal was presented to Trump, he said, “Ooo, ooo,” as he looked at it with excitement. He then snatched it up with a sinister grin and said he was going to “wear it right now.” And with that, he put the medal over his head and hung it around his neck.

The way Trump salivated over the newly created Peace Medal has the internet in hysterics, and after a clip was shared on social media with the caption, “If I ever look like this getting a participation trophy, someone knock some sense into me, please,” the roasting commenced.

“The way he looked and acted grabbing that medal is cringeworthy,” wrote another. “79 years old with the maturity of a kindergartener. So d-mn embarrassing.”

One user shared a picture of Trump picking up the medal with his seedy grin and the caption, “What the f–k is wrong with him?”

One Threads user noted that it was a soccer organization gifting Trump his much-sought-after Peace Prize. “A soccer organization offering a ‘peace prize’ medal. LMFAO. This is comical. Hope you enjoy your ‘lil medal…it’s still not a Nobel Prize.”

The happiest I have ever seen Trump was the moment he got to put this fake medal around his own neck. pic.twitter.com/XLS5CsstCl — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 5, 2025

Another user shared a picture of Trump grinning after putting on the medal with the caption, “The happiest I have ever seen Trump was the moment he got to put this fake medal around his own neck.”

The trolling increased after California Gov. Gavin Newsom — who takes pride in dragging Trump — replied to the president’s honor with his usual panache.

He shared a clip of Trump being given the award with a picture of a cartoonish-looking medal with the caption, “Got a close-up look at Trump’s medal.” Text on the medal read, “If you had fun, you won! PARTICIPATION.”

Got a close up look at Trump’s medal https://t.co/Pu2TCdXZlN pic.twitter.com/UQCUPc8Lfg — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 5, 2025

One Trump troll stated, “He wants so badly for this to happen and it never will.”

Hundreds were still in disbelief about Trump’s honor. One said, “Now he will win the McDonald peace prize I am sure.”

Fans called Newsom’s response “perfect” and “spot on,” amongst other things, adding, “I can’t explain in words how funny this post is. Thanks, I needed it!” Another said, “Hahahahahah.”

The winner of the real Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 was Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Trump later claimed that the leader called him and said he deserved the award.