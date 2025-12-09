‘Barron is Starting to Make Sense’: Melania Trump’s Visit Goes Left as Children In the Background React to Her Struggling Delivery

Melania Trump’s attempt to bring holiday cheer to a children’s event turned into an online spectacle after critics pinpointed her reading struggles.

What began as a familiar seasonal appearance — one carried out by first ladies for decades— quickly became a conversation about delivery, pronunciation, and the larger history of how Melania has been received during moments tied to the holidays.

Melania Trump struggling with her speech at a children’s event, as fans online point to her son, Barron. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Friday, Dec. 5, according to ABC News, two young patients at Children’s National Hospital escorted Melania into the atrium, adding a soft ceremony to the visit, and she followed the tradition by offering warm wishes once the reading ended.

She told the kids she hoped Santa would bring them “lots of toys” and signed off by extending strength and love to the families in the room. Yet it wasn’t the sentiment that captured attention — it was her difficulty pronouncing several words, including Christmas.

The first lady settled into a red armchair in front of a tall Christmas tree and opened “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney” for the children gathered around her. A boy sat to her left wearing a suit and sneakers with a tie.

.@FLOTUS reads "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to the brave young kids at Children's National Hospital ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/C2RGWp1VNU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

A young girl in a white dress sat on Melania’s right, looking around and mouthing something to someone in the audience. The young girl continued fidgeting in her seat, and when the cameras panned out a few other kids appeared to be doing the same.

Once footage of the moment circulated, the reaction on Threads came fast.

One person wrote, “I have thoughts. None of them are nice. She couldn’t be bothered to take off her coat… BUT I have special appreciation for whomever chose a book that forced her to try and pronounce the word ‘chimney’ multiple times.”

Another viewer asked, “Barron is starting to make sense. His mother never read a children’s book to him.”

“This shows me she has never read to a child before,” said one person who went further. A fourth comment cut even deeper: “… Her English is horrible.”

Over on X, someone attempted to soften the moment by saying, “It’s how hard she’s trying,” while another insisted, “Kids can’t understand anything through that thick Slovenian accent.”

Can’t understand wtf she’s saying 😂😂😂😂 — GlobalDaGeneral (@GloGeneral24) December 6, 2025

Taking a jab at other Trump family members who struggle with reading, one person added, “The entire family can’t read.”

In another, unrelated moment, Trump was also caught on camera in an awkward exchange that forced him to read in front of a room full of people.

During a February 2025 meeting in the Oval Office with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Donald Trump was handed a letter from King Charles — described as an invitation for a second state visit, something unprecedented.

When asked if he was supposed to read it aloud, Trump hesitated and asked, “Am I supposed to read it right now?” He then stared at the letter for a prolonged moment before responding, “Oh, that’s wow. Well, that is really nice,” followed by compliments about the signature, calling it “beautiful.”

Trump finally turned the letter so others could view it rather than reading its contents himself.

Melania’s own relationship with Christmas public-facing moments has long been complicated.

Her holiday décor inside the White House was frequently debated, not only for the designs themselves but because of remarks she made in 2018 about hating decorating that were captured on audiotape.

Democrats revived those comments this season, pairing them with her newest theme, “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” and questioning whether her enthusiasm matched her wording. Melania pushed back on those suggestions over the years, arguing that leaked audio had lacked context and misrepresented her commitment to the season.

Is this real ?!😂 — adriana 𖤐⋆꙳ (@ddolll444) December 6, 2025

Still she did try to do the things the other first ladies did that year, and interestingly enough, during her 2018 hospital visit, discussions of her accent barely surfaced.

That appearance focused on her meeting children in the neonatal unit, comforting families, and reading “Oliver the Ornament,” a story, according to ABC News, that was meant to align with her anti-bullying initiative. A young girl’s wish for a dog named “Peppermint” became the highlight of the day, overshadowing any critiques of Melania’s reading style.

Melania’s holiday moments always circle back to the same theme — her gripes and now a clumsy Christmas reading that set the internet off. What should’ve been sweet quickly turned into commentary about her delivery, her attitude, and her long-running tension with holiday cheer.