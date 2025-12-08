‘Who’s the Woman?’: Trump’s Dance Celebration Goes Left After the ‘Background’ Dancer and the Angry Man Beside Her Hijack the Entire Clip

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s supporters made it clear once again that President Donald Trump is never safe on these internet streets.

In their latest troll, they posted a clip of Trump dancing at the World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The video showed him in the box section, happily bouncing along as the Village People belted out his go-to anthem, “YMCA.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump dances to the final performance of the Village People during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN – Pool/Getty Images)

Newsom’s parody account caption delivered the real jab: “They literally gave him a fake prize and played his favorite songs and had dancers for him. It’s like a bar mitzvah.”

But even with the pointed joke, the real scene-stealer wasn’t Trump at all. While he pumped his arms in that familiar groove, a woman seated behind him suddenly popped up and copied every move.

Her husband, seemingly aware that the cameras were rolling, quickly nudged her to sit back down — a split-second moment that ended up overshadowing the whole clip.

Then Threads seized on that energy and ran with it, turning the background dancer into the breakout character.

“Look at all the Muppets copying his dance moves. Good lord they should all be embarrassed,” one person wrote.

Another asked, “Is the woman in the back row trolling him?!?”

Someone else joked, “He’s got backup dancers,” while another viewer questioned, “Who’s the idiot woman in the back row doing the double jerk move? What an idiot.”

Curiosity about her identity only amplified things when a commenter stated, “I was wondering who she was. Is she Wayne Gretzky’s wife? I know white people don’t have no rhythm but don’t they realize how stupid they look.”

Another person jumped in, asking, “Did you see the man next to her? He looked so annoyed.”

A fan replied right back: “Yes, he did.”

The woman is Jane Gretzky and her husband is the Canadian former NHL star and the league’s all-time leader in points and assists. He’s faced backlash over his friendship with the president, especially after staying silent after his buddy, the United States president, said he would turn his home country into America’s 51st state.

He replied on CTV that he could not control what Trump says.

And finally, tying the moment back to Trump’s routine itself, another added, “Trumps dance moves are worse than his policies (which is quite the stretch).”

The dance is as infamous as he is, with people all over copying his moves.

Trump has performed that same “YMCA” sequence so often that it now belongs to meme culture, which is why Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro decided to lean in and mimic the routine himself. At a youth event, he lifted his arms the same way Trump does, then gave the crowd a full spin after someone requested it. The laughter from the audience made the intention unmistakable. Trump’s dance had become global shorthand — part satire, part spectacle, and fully outside his control.

The initial joke centered on FIFA handing Trump a freshly invented peace medal, which many saw as a stand-in for the Nobel Prize he didn’t receive.

Threads users replying to the teasing immediately tied the moment to a running theme: Trump embracing symbolic awards to fill a gap he’s long chased. Memes showed him gripping fake trophies, baby edits, and jokes about his quest to brand himself a global dealmaker. Many noted Newsom’s ongoing digs about Trump’s fixation on Barack Obama’s Nobel, making this feel like another chapter.

This wasn’t his first dig this week at the POTUS’ fascination with positioning himself as an award-worthy peace-maker, posting a hilarious critique of the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. Newsom put out a meme that compared the renaming to the fictional “KFC Institute for Veganism”, fitting the mood of people who viewed the FIFA medal as one more attempt to create a legacy through branding.

And that brings the story full circle. While Trump is always putting himself in the forefront, the background dancer became the unexpected internet star of the night, transforming one of his big moments into something entirely different.

For viewers online, she inadvertently captured the truth of the occasion: no matter how carefully Trump frames an event, something will happen that will make people laugh at him.