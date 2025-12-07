‘He’s the Joke’: Trump Fires Off at Reporters, Turning a Cabinet Showdown Into ‘Another Reality Show’ as Someone In the Room Laughs

When Donald Trump or his Cabinet starts feeling the political heat, there’s a familiar reflex — aim straight for the press. Sometimes it comes wrapped in a stiff grin, other times with a cold, unblinking stare, but the routine never really changes.

The moment controversy creeps in, he pivots toward the microphones and turns frustration into a show — one the public has seen enough times to recognize on cue. The same took place during footage from his Cabinet meeting.

Trump tried to deflect growing controversy by calmly targeting the press, sparking sharp reactions online. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘Hit Dogs Holler’: Trump Explodes After Reporter Stands Up to Him, Calls Out His Health Decline — and His Petty Name-Calling Proves She Hit a Nerve

During the Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting, he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took questions about the Sept. 2 operation in the Caribbean Sea against a vessel they said was being used by contraband smugglers.

Instead of leaning deeper into questions from both parties about the briefing, Trump drifted into one of his conversational detours that felt more like a grievance session than a policy update. Once he started, he didn’t slow down, launching into an unprompted critique of the reporters in the room.

“You always find something new, like, ‘Is he in good health? Biden was great, but he’s Trump,” said the president.

Then he shifted into comparing his press schedule to Biden’s and added, “I sit here, I do news — four news conferences a day. I get asked questions from very intelligent lunatics, you people.”

The reality star-turned-politician kept pushing his personal narrative that he always answers everything correctly, saying, “I always give the right answers. There’s never a scandal, there’s never a problem. I give you answers and solve your little problems. You go back, and you can’t find anything.”

Then Trump turned to what he sees as a double standard, telling the room, “But you do — you do stories about ‘Biden was in wonderful health.’ The guy couldn’t do a news conference for eight months.”

He argued that the press treats him differently, adding, “If I go one day — I had one day where I didn’t do a news conference — there’s something wrong with the president. You people are crazy.”

Trump tried to reconcile his digression with a mix of swagger and self-doubt, saying, “I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong. There will be someday; that’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the hell knows.”

Threads users reacted immediately once clips hit the platform.

“Him saying ‘there’s never a scandal’ is equivalent to him saying ‘I’ve never eaten a cheeseburger,’” someone joked.

Another wrote, “It’s all just another reality show to him,” while a third added, “He’s living in his own delusional head.”

Someone else asked, “How embarrassing for the press to laugh at him, calling them lunatics to their faces.” Another said, “Keep laughing, fools. He’s the joke.”

Others focused more on another statement, “’Your little problems,’ he screams to the people below/beneath him as he imagines the blue sky is red.”

Someone else didn’t hesitate to drop a reminder: “Quiet Piggy.” That callback to Nov. 14 resurfaced quickly. During that press gaggle, he called a Bloomberg reporter “Piggy” when she asked a follow-up question.

The moment spread across social media and became one more entry in a long list of clashes that seem to flare whenever he faces sustained criticism.

“I really wish everyone would stop laughing with him like this is a totally normal president,” another Threads user wrote.

The tension continued on his post-Thanksgiving flight from Mar-a-Lago. Reporters aboard Air Force One pushed for clarity about the MRI he said showed nothing concerning. He sparred with two female reporters, knocking their outlets and dismissing their questions before abruptly ending the exchange like it was beneath him.

Has anyone ever had an MRI and not known what it's for? — Curious Mr. Fox (@CuriousMrFox101) November 15, 2025

Trump’s habit of lashing out at reporters whenever pressure builds has followed him for years. The pattern dates back to February 2017, when he first labeled the media “the enemy of the people.”

In September 2025, during an Oval Office press conference, that dynamic surfaced again when Urban Radio Network’s Ebony McMorris asked about plans involving Memphis.

Trump cut her off with, “Quiet. You’re really obnoxious.” McMorris calmly continued, pressing him as he grew more irritated, repeating the word each time she tried to get an answer. The Washington Association of Black Journalists later defended her, noting she was doing her job while he seemed to dodge legitimate questions.

It resurfaced sharply in November 2025, when Trump told another female reporter, “quiet, piggy,” during a tense exchange on Air Force One, and flared again days later when he reportedly called a journalist “ugly” after coverage he didn’t like. Each episode fits the same script — criticism mounts, and the press becomes his favorite target.

The president’s remarks clearly demonstrated his easy strategy: pivot to attacking the press whenever questions become uncomfortable. His modus operandi is to calmly and cleverly mock reporters for asking unwanted things, consistently deflecting criticism while painting the press as “fake news.”