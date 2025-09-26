‘A Calculated Attempt to Intimidate’: MAGA Group Heckled Black Musician at Concert After She Bashed Trump ‘Takeover’ of Kennedy Center

A renowned Black composer and musician who criticized the Kennedy Center’s new executive director, appointed by President Donald Trump, said that dozens of MAGA supporters flocked to her concert and heckled her in a deliberate effort to disrupt her performance.

Yasmin Williams, a prominent fingerstyle guitarist, performed at the center’s Millennium Stage on Sept. 18. The concert venue hosts free performances most evenings, but tickets are required for entry.

At the start of Williams’ Sept. 18 show, a brief clip of a Malcolm X speech was played for the audience before she took the stage.

Jasmin Williams performs at the Kennedy Center on Sept. 19, 2025. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/The Kennedy Center)

She delivered some candid remarks about her reluctance to perform, given the recent changes at the Kennedy Center that include the president’s decision to appoint himself as the center’s board chairman and his installation of the center’s new interim president, Richard Grenell.

“I decided to do this show to support the people … who made the Kennedy Center the prestigious place that it was. Sadly, I have to say ‘was,’ because of the hostile takeover from the Trump administration,” Williams said. “It seems to have tarnished the reputation of this place.”

‘It’s Gruesome!’: Trump Needs Stitches After Jasmine Crockett Destroyed Him In 5-Minute Takedown, and His Weak Clapback Crumbled Once Viewers Zoomed In



She continued: “I do not support the new board at all, I don’t support anyone affiliated with them, I don’t support anyone affiliated with the Trump administration at all — especially you, Ric Grenell. I am not a fan of yours at all.”

Her comments garnered applause as well as a smattering of brief boos and jeers, which can be heard in a livestream of the performance.

Days later, she released more details about the incident on Instagram, stating that the heckling came from a group of several MAGA supporters belonging to the Log Cabin Republicans organization, a non-profit group that advocates for LGBTQ conservatives and allies.

She stated that she learned Grenell had set aside 50 tickets for the organization’s members.

The guitarist posted screenshots of the GOP group’s newsletter called “The Bi-Weekly,” in which Andrew Minik, the president of the organization’s D.C. chapter, encouraged members to attend Williams’ show.

“The artist, liberal guitarist Yasmin Williams, will be giving a free performance prior to the meeting,” Minik wrote. “She is apparently a vocal opponent of President Trump and The Kennedy Center’s decision to hold a vigil for Charlie Kirk. Let’s make sure the audience is filled with patriots!”

Minik also encouraged members to “arrive early to the performance to take advantage” of a set number of drink tickets the group had reserved.

Williams suspected that Grenell had “clearly dubious intentions” by reserving dozens of tickets for a group of people who she surmised had “no interest in my music at all…”

“This is clearly a calculated attempt to intimidate and harass me at my own show, as well as the staff working the show,” Williams wrote. “This is completely unacceptable, and I will not allow this to go unnoticed. I will not be harassed and intimidated by anyone, especially these folks … Don’t let fascism go unchecked. Power to the people!”

She also denounced the group’s claim that she opposed a vigil the Kennedy Center hosted to honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying she only shared a post about the vigil, but never publicly criticized it.

“I just shared it. I didn’t say anything so I’m not sure where that [accusation] came from,” Williams said.

After performing several original acoustic arrangements, she ended her performance with a “huge F.U. to Grenell,” and an “F.U. to Trump.”

“Ric Grenell, you suck, I’m not a fan,” Williams stated before closing out the concert.

Williams said the hecklers left as her show got underway to attend a rooftop event, but due to the group’s presence, she “had to be escorted out of the building by several security guards.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, a Kennedy Center spokesperson completely rejected Williams’ claim that Grenell’s office had anything to do with the Log Cabin Republicans’ attendance at her show.

“This is an absolutely ridiculous claim,” said Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi, adding there were also no security concerns during the performance. “There was no coordinated effort by the Kennedy Center. Grenell had no involvement. We did not even know they were coming.”

The guitarist made headlines earlier this year after she released a set of emails that showed Grenell’s fiery responses to her inquiries about the impact of the rollback of DEI initiatives and changes to The Kennedy Center’s hiring practices, performance bookings, and staffing.

Williams called Grenell’s email responses “absolutely insane.”