‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Sparks Feud with Devin Haney Over His ‘Tough’ Guy Comments About Today’s Boxers

Devin Haney found out the hard way that not everyone thinks he is as tough as some of the punches he has thrown at opponents in the boxing ring.

The super lightweight champion recently reacted to a resurfaced clip of Sylvester Stallone ragging on the negative impacts of life’s conveniences, with Haney’s fiery response igniting a flurry of hard-hitting criticism of the professional athlete.

In a clip posted to his TikTok account last May, Stallone, 78, quipped that society has simply become too soft while showing off some memorabilia from his 50-year acting career. He set up the sentiment home with a boxing analogy.

Stallone, in a short video apparently shot in his home, held up a pair of red boxing gloves he once donned as his Rocky Balboa character. “They don’t even allow these today because they’re so dangerous, but that’s what they used when I did the film [“Rocky” in 1976]. They’re barely six ounces, they’re [Cleto] Reyes, and they’re literally lethal,” Stallone said.

The gloves in question allow opponents to take a more significant beating due to the decreased padding. Today boxers often wear gloves ranging in weight from 10 to 18 ounces, dependent on the person’s weight and type of fight or training they are doing. However, the primary purpose of boxing gloves is to protect the puncher’s hands from injury.

“It’s a time when people were tougher. Sorry, they were. Life is just getting a little easier and easier and easier,” he continued. “Oh, that’s great, but it’s not. I think when we force ourselves into tough situations, that’s what the human creatures supposed to do… I cherish hard work even though I hate it,” said Stallone.

Haney, 26, is among the thousands of viewers who caught wind of his remarks when the clip was reposted this week on X by the Source of Boxing account. He is also the only prominent person that was obliterated for being offended by the actor’s words. Haney reposted the video along with, “Dude don’t know a left hook from a fish hook.. & got the nerve to speak on times being easier in boxing like he wasn’t just an actor.. buddy them rocky movies wasn’t real.”

More than 3,000 people flocked to respond. “Unnecessarily disrespecting an icon probably isn’t the smartest thing to do. The irony is that this ‘actor’ did more for boxing than you and is more respected by the boxing community than you,” wrote one critic.

Again, in Stallone’s defense, another X user said, “How dare you disrespect a national treasure like Rocky? It’s easy to forget what those movies did for boxing and the culture, even if you’re just an actor. But to dismiss them like that is beyond disrespectful. Can’t wait for you to run it back with Ryan Garcia—if you even get that far.”

Someone else pointed out that Stallone’s remarks were about more than just boxing. “Literally everyone is missing the point of the video, it’s crazy. Just a metaphor that hard times create stronger people. Easy times create weak ones. There was 0 point about boxing,” they wrote.

Amid the roaring backlash, Haney tweeted, “Sylvester Stallone is a legend.. & I have nothing but love for the whole rocky series.” He also confirmed that he watched and enjoyed the “Creed” franchise that Stallone launched with Michael B. Jordan in 2015. Jordan stars as the titular character in each of the three film installments. The veteran actor reprised his role as Balboa to play Creed’s mentor.

However, Stallone did not appear in “Creed III,” which co-starred Jonathan Majors, due to a difference in creative visions for the project and a longstanding fallout with producer Irwin Winkler and the rights to “Rocky.” The actor owned the 1976 film’s rights but sold them to Winkler during an early career lull.