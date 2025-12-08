‘He Acts Like a Child’: CNN Reporter Uses Just Six Words to Humiliate Donald Trump After His Truth Social Rage Against Her

President Donald Trump’s latest attack on a female journalist ignited a fresh wave of criticism over the weekend after he targeted CNN chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins in a sprawling Truth Social rant — only for it to backfire when she dismantled his claims with a pointed six-word reply that undercut his entire premise.

The controversy erupted online Saturday when Trump took aim at Collins over what he claimed was a question about his controversial White House ballroom renovation.

CNN broadcast journalist Kaitlan Collins speaks during a live shot before US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago,” Trump wrote, misspelling her name and calling the network “one of the worst in the business.”

In the post, Trump insisted the expansion was “actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are,” adding that the project “is just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned” and is being funded “fully…by private donations.”

But Collins said none of that answered what she had asked him.

‘Seriously… How Small Is His —?’: Outrage Erupts After Trump Rebrands Something No One Expected and Newsom’s Brutal Clapback Makes It So Much Worse

“Technically, my question was about Venezuela,” Collins tweeted in response, instantly exposing how far Trump’s version strayed from what actually happened.

Her question, put forth during Trump’s Friday appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, concerned escalating U.S.–Venezuela tensions following the administration’s airstrikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean and the Pacific, and Trump’s threats of further action.

“Mr. President, what would you say to people who say that prize might conflict with your pledge to strike Venezuela?” Trump, who has framed himself as a transformative peacemaker, responded by repeating familiar boasts: “We’ve ended eight wars, and we have a ninth coming … which nobody’s ever done before.” He continued, “But I want to really save lives. I don’t need prizes. I need to save lives. And we’re saving a lot of lives. I’ve saved millions and millions of lives. And that’s really what I want to do.”

He then pivoted to domestic self-praise. “The United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world,” Trump said in one of the most repeated phrases of his second term. “And one year ago, it was dead. We had a dead country. And now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Trump’s ballroom comments — central to his tirade against Collins — stemmed from an entirely separate controversy.

The East Wing was demolished in October to make way for the new structure, a $200-million project that has since ballooned to $300 million. The New York Times reported that Trump had clashed with the project’s original architect, ultimately hiring a new designer and expanding the size, scope, and price of the renovation. Trump insists the project remains “under budget and ahead of schedule.”

Collins reported Thursday that “the size and the cost of this ballroom have ballooned,” a description that appeared to infuriate the president.

The ballroom fight also intensified broader concerns about oversight and historic preservation. Some lawmakers have questioned whether the private-donation funding structure shields the project from normal review. Trump’s insistence Saturday that “there are no taxpayer dollars involved” did little to quiet those complaints.

“Let’s call it for what it is, legalized bribery,” one critic wrote in the comments of a Yahoo! News report. “Nobody gives the kind of money these donors are giving without expecting something in return; some special consideration by the executive branch. They view their contributions, not as a gift, but as an investment.”

The resulting fallout capped weeks of heightened media criticism over Trump’s pattern of lashing out at female reporters, often in personal terms and often when confronted with policy-based inquiries.

He attacked ABC News’ Mary Bruce — calling her a “terrible reporter” before threatening the network’s broadcast license — after she asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about U.S. intelligence findings linking him to the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

More recently, Trump called CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes “a stupid person,” labeled The New York Times’ Katie Rogers “ugly, both inside and out,” and told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

On social media, many people said they were fed up with Trump’s antics and his disrespect toward reporters just doing their jobs.

“He doesn’t like her because she asks questions that he doesn’t want to answer,” one person said. “So, he goes on that name-calling bit to avoid the question. Deflection is the name of his game. He can’t handle the questions because he has no answer. He acts like a child with the name-calling, and he’s the president! What an embarrassment.”

Another summed up: “Trump is a poor example of a President and a human being. He can have all the money in the world but it will never change his ugly attitude. Every day when I turn on my TV, I know that someone in his administration will be part of a comic show. One day this will all end, it has to.”

Meanwhile, Collins’ clapback undercut Trump’s narrative and called attention back to the foreign policy question he sidestepped.

During Friday’s World Cup event, Trump received FIFA’s first-ever peace prize from President Gianni Infantino. Before presenting Trump with the honor, Infantino told him, “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way, but you obtained it in an incredible way.”

Social media critics ridiculed the award as a consolation prize for the Nobel he didn’t win in October, despite a massive global pressure campaign.

“The prize he got was a golden pacifier on a lanyard. A totally made up prize meant to calm the rant we’re all sick of,” one person wrote in the comments of a news report about his clash with Collins.

Trump used the occasion to promote his self-promoting peace agenda — an effort that included renaming the U.S. Institute of Peace the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace just days earlier. “Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come,” the State Department declared on X.

However, Trump’s messaging collided with global criticism over the administration’s travel bans and immigration raids ahead of a tournament expected to bring millions of foreign visitors to the United States. Ninety civil society groups warned in a July letter that FIFA should pressure Trump to guarantee basic rights for players, media, and fans. Human Rights Watch argued that U.S. policies “pose [a threat] to the tournament’s integrity.”