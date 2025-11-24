‘Is He Lactating?’: Elon Musk and JD Vance Show Up to Trump’s Dinner in Weird Fits — but Critics Focused On What’s ‘Leaking’ from Vance’s ‘Chest’

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance have the internet in stitches after viral footage from Donald Trump’s latest White House dinner blew up online — and not for the reasons anyone expected.

The event was meant to be a sleek, high-stakes affair, but the moment photos of Musk and Vance hit social media, all eyes zeroed in on their odd, mismatched wardrobe choices.

It’s been days, but the dragging has not slowed down. Folks have officially labeled Musk and Vance the comedy tag team no one asked for, clowning their outfits, their poses, and the strange buddy-cop aura they gave off — all at what was supposed to be a dignified presidential dinner.

Elon Musk and JD Vance have the internet talking with their odd attire. Photo credit: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images; Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Musk and Vance showed up to the White House dinner like they got dressed in two different universes, and the internet hasn’t stopped clowning them since. From the bizarre fits to the awkward stances, social media turned the supposedly formal dinner meant for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman into a full-blown roast session.

Pictures on Threads did them zero favors. Vance showed up in a 1970s-style tux with a shirt so tight it looked vacuum-sealed — and a bright yellow sweat stain across his chest area that practically waved at the camera. Musk was also mocked for his cheap-looking gray sneakers peeking out under a tux, like he got dressed in the dark.

The post was captioned, “Vance’s shirt and Musk’s shoes welcome you to a nauseating timeline.”

“I swear, the White House has the tackiest, sloppiest, no-taste men,” noted one user after seeing the pictures. Another noted, “Vance also isn’t wearing an undershirt and there’s strange coloring in the left nipple area.”

“It’s coming from his nipple, and it’s pale yellowish. Looks like breast milk,” a third agreed.

Another social media user joked that Vance looked like he was fresh off a feeding session and asked, “Is he lactating?”

Several others echoed the sentiment. “The stain on that shirt makes it look like he was lactating iced tea. WTF is that?!” added one. Another said, “Ewwwwww.”

Musk caught some strays as well. “Those look like the shoes of the man who sells that fugly cyber truck,” added another.

Vance’s appearance was obvious. But Musk had only been seen in public with Trump once before the dinner since their falling-out over the summer, according to Reuters.

The billionaire targeted the president on X over his tax and spending bill and claimed he would launch a new political party. Trump clapped back and threatened to slash billions of dollars in federal subsidies for companies owned by Musk.

Musk later backtracked and wrote on X, “I regret some of my posts about President Trump last week. They went too far.”

Trump later said on “Pod Force One with Miranda Devine” podcast, “I don’t blame him for anything, but I was a little disappointed,” before adding that he hadn’t “thought too much about him in the last little while.”