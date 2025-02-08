‘Can’t Rent a Car’: Hillary Clinton Grounds MAGA’s Sean Duffy in Nasty Spat Over Aviation Safety, ‘Hope Your Unvetted 22-Year-Olds Fix Things Fast’

Though there are many contenders to the throne, Hillary Clinton will always be public enemy No. 1 to MAGA nation, who see the former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee as the embodiment of the “Deep State” they deplore.

Now 77 years old and essentially retired from politics, the onetime secretary of state seems content to toss diplomacy aside and tell us what she really thinks — a marked departure from her reputation of being too guarded and scripted.

Clinton posted a photo of Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s “big news” that Department of Government Efficiency officials were going to “plug in” and upgrade the nation’s aviation system.

“They have no relevant experience. Most of them aren’t old enough to rent a car,” Clinton wrote, pointing out the relatively young age of Elon Musk’s DOGE army.

“And you’re going to let them mess with airline safety that’s already deteriorated on your watch?” she asked.

That elicited a response from Duffy, a former MTV “Real World” cast mate.

“Madam Secretary, with all due respect, ‘experienced’ Washington bureaucrats are the reason our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling,” Duffy said. “You need to sit this one out.”

Clinton responded with pointed comment noting that “US airlines had gone 16 years without fatal crashes. Then MAGA fired the FAA chief, gutted the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, and threatened air traffic controllers with layoffs.”

“Now there have been two fatal crashes,” she continued, referencing last week’s crashes that killed 67 people in Washington, D.C. and another two days later in Philadelphia involving a private aircraft that resulted in seven fatalities. “Hope your unvetted 22-year-olds fix things fast.”

Duffy got personal in a subsequent posting, accusing Clinton of “lashing out” because DOGE was “uncovering your family’s obscene grifting via USAID.”

“The FAA administrator announced he resigned over a month before Trump took office, and the air traffic controllers were always exempt from Trump’s civil service buyouts,” Duffy claimed.

He went on to blame the Biden administration for “throwing away money” on combating climate change instead of repairing the country’s outdated air traffic control system.

“I’m returning this department to its mission of safety by using innovative technology in transportation and infrastructure,” he said. “Your team had its chance and failed. We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again.”

“And yes, we’re bringing the 22-year-olds with us,” Duffy concluded.

MAGA nation celebrated Duffy’s comebacks, with one declaring on X that, “Elon Musk and Donald Trump have OFFICIALLY broke the Democrat Party.”

But, as one Hillary supporter observed to Duffy, “your obsession with Hillary Clinton instead of doing your job is unglued.”

Added another, also replying to the secretary: “Under your leadership, we’ve had two terrible air disasters. You need to sit this one out.”

A MAGA user accused Clinton of employing an old Democratic tactic: “When they’re caught… (they) create a diversion so you aren’t paying attention to their own corruption. Lies, gaslighting, and projection are their go-to.”