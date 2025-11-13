‘Her Face Says It All’: Trump’s ‘I’m the Best’ Rant Went Left After Eagle-Eyed Viewers Saw Him Pat Laura Ingraham in the Back When She Cut Him Off

Donald Trump gave a grand tour of the freshly “renovated” White House this week, and let’s just say the internet can’t decide what was funnier — the decor or his commentary.

The president proudly showed off his upgrades while Fox News host Laura Ingraham Ingraham and her facial expressions did all the talking during a Nov. 10 interview on her “Ingraham Angle.” Viewers couldn’t tell if she was admiring his gaudy renovations or silently calculating how many chandeliers it takes to blind a person on live TV.

At one point, Trump even took a jab at past presidents — and one particularly beloved former first lady — claiming their decorating choices left the place “in rough shape” before he swooped in to “fix it.”

Donald Trump gives Laura Ingraham a tour of his renovations. (Photos: Fox News/YouTube)

‘OMFG’: Laura Ingraham Was Shading the ‘Hell’ Out of Trump to His Face, and This Below-the-Belt Question Had Him Grinning Cluelessly as Viewers Lost It

Trump showed Ingraham an area in the White House done by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and claimed it was in bad shape before his renovations, which appeared to be all white marble and gold.

At one point, Trump boasted about being able to match a wall design with an air conditioning vent and exclaimed, “Who can do that?”

Trump also bragged about his father being a real estate developer after being asked how he learned about architecture.

“Yeah, I was involved with my father in building and all this stuff, and my father was a builder,” said Trump. “So, as a little boy, I’d be sitting there playing with blocks, I guess. And my father would be on the phone, you know, and I’d be listening, I guess. And you listen. I had a father who was very good at building. He was very good at building things. And so am I. I build better than anybody else. Nobody can build like me.”

When Ingraham interrupted and tried to ask a follow-up question to clarify her point, Trump hit her in the back, nudging her to let him finish bragging. “You can ask Steve Witkoff, ‘Who is the best builder?’ He will tell you.”

She's so irritated 🤣 — just_bri (@just_bri26) November 12, 2025

Viewers initially laughed at Trump’s boast about his childlike ways, cracking jokes online.

One Threads user questioned Trump’s abilities as they posted, “I bet he couldn’t put together the Legos. That should be filmed.”

Another reference the nudge, “Did you see that? Wait Laura I’m not done lolol.”

But after zooming in on Ingraham’s unimpressed face, many said the real joke was on him. Viewers pointed out her uneasy expression as the two toured the White House, posting comments like, “Even Laura Ingram looks skeptical” and “She looks irritated.”

“Her body language right there speaks volumes,” wrote another viewer, summing up what everyone else seemed to be thinking.

Another eagle-eyed viewer noticed, “That lady looks deeply disgusted by these renovations, just tearing the white house down [and] making [it] into another casino. This is a game to him, he doesn’t understand what it takes to be a president at all.”

But others thought she was annoyed by Trump’s latest rambling. “Laura Ingraham looks disgusted as she listens to him brag & ramble on & on,” wrote one person.

Other clips from the interview quickly went viral, including the moment Trump proudly showed Ingraham his “Presidential Walk of Fame” — a hallway lined with brass signage and gold-framed portraits of past presidents displayed along a West Wing colonnade. But when it came to Joe Biden, Trump swapped the traditional photo for an image of an autopen signing the Democrat’s name — a not-so-subtle jab tied to his long-running claim that Biden wasn’t the one making decisions by the end of his term.

Once the pair reached the Oval Office, Ingraham’s poker face completely gave way as Trump boasted about how real gold can’t be imitated while he gestured toward the gilded Mar-a-Lago-style décor on the walls. When Ingraham questioned whether any of it came from Home Depot, asking, “So these aren’t, like, from Home Depot?”, Trump was quick to assure her that nothing did.