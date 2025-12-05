‘Huh?’: Trump Starts Telling ‘Incoherent’ Story, Accidentally Insults His Own Staff, Pauses to Recover — But His Abrupt Switch Let Slip Something Even Worse

President Donald Trump’s latest rambling detour caught his own Cabinet off guard on Tuesday. It unfolded in real time as a muddled answer drifted from topic to topic and left the room — and viewers — trying to piece together what he was attempting to say.

What began as a simple question about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and a fraud scandal suddenly veered into a jumbled story involving immigration and stray insults — before Trump abruptly shifted again, confusing timelines and participants.

President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

The exchange unfolded Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting where Trump, 79, repeatedly fought to keep his eyes open. A reporter asked directly if he believes Walz should resign over the fraud scandal in his state.

“Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched JD destroy him in the debate,” Trump said before starting his story. “I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man? I had a man and he had a man,” Trump said. “They were both incompetent.”

Taken literally, “my man” seemed like Trump was calling his own Vice President incompetent as many believed after the clip went viral. But after deciphering Trump’s rambling, it became clearer that he was actually referring to Joe Biden, his debate rival — not his running mate — which left many observers confused. Vance, seated across from the president, said nothing.

Trump pushed ahead, but managed to cause even more confusion.

“And uh, I had a man and a woman. I thought she was very incompetent too, but now’s she’s leading the field” Trump said, shifting to Kamala Harris, who debated Trump after Biden dropped out of the race. Trump repeated again that he “thinks she’s leading the field in the nomination” — seemingly under the impression that Harris is still running against him.

Trump never corrected himself. Never clarified the timeline. Never acknowledged that nothing he said aligned with reality — or with the expressions on his Cabinet’s faces as the cameras zoomed in.

Clips circulated quickly, including footage of Trump closing his eyes for long stretches — as the president appeared to doze off repeatedly during the two-hour session.

Observers quickly noticed the slight, “Did he just call JD Vance incompetent? I mean, I agree.”

“What in the absolute hell is he talking about??” one user demanded.

“Huh? Can someone translate for me please?” another asked.

A fourth wrote, “What the actual F**K is he even saying? He’s confused, I’m confused, the ENTIRE WORLD is confused… Article 25 NOW!!!”

Another warned, “Soon he’s going to say something that really will end him. Where’s the popcorn?”

And one viewer summed up the moment simply, “Incoherent. And somehow still manages to insult everyone.”

Trump went on for several more minutes and never answered the reporter’s question.

And his latest bumbling rant arrived as part of a broader pattern that physicians and psychologists have flagged for months.

“Massive increase” in clinical signs of decline, Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr. John Gartner warned in a recent interview with the Daily Beast, describing a “gross” deterioration from Trump’s first term.

Public health physician Dr. Vin Gupta added that there is “reason to be worried” about Trump’s “age-related cognitive decline,” citing his halting speech and his odd claim that he didn’t know which body part doctors had scanned during his October MRI.

The White House has insisted the president is in “optimal” health. But Trump’s behavior this month has only intensified scrutiny. On Monday, he forgot within seconds that he’d refused to answer a reporter’s question, then launched into a disconnected rant anyway. The day before, he closed his eyes repeatedly during a briefing on drug prices — another clip that spread widely online.