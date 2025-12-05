‘Hahaha…OMG!!’: Newsom Just Destroyed Trump with Three Framed Photos He Can’t Unsee After White House Tries to Hide Health Concerns with ‘Complete Nonsense’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just escalated his trolling war with President Donald Trump on Thursday, unveiling a brutal new roast that left social media howling — and the White House reeling with three framed photos they’ll never be able to unsee.

And this newest stunt only underscored how frantic Trump’s team has become in trying to control a narrative that’s slipping and Newsom is making sure the country sees every flaw.

Gavin Newsom questioned if Trump had a stroke, fueling health concerns about the president’s recent absence. (Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Newsom posted a mock “Presidential Walk of Fatigue,” a parody of Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame, replacing portraits of past presidents with three large framed photos of Trump sleeping in public. Each photo came with a metal nameplate: “Recently” (from last month’s Oval Office press briefing), “Yesterday” (from his hours-long Cabinet meeting), and “Today” (from a peace agreement ceremony at the U.S. Institute of Peace).

‘Old Demented Grandpa’: A Sleepy Trump Suddenly Snaps Awake at the Mention of a Political Rival — and What He Does Next Has the Internet In Shambles

Reaction was instant. “OMG,” one Threads user gasped. “Hahahaha,” another wrote, while a third edited one nameplate to read, “Presidential Walk of Fat̶ i̶g̶u̶e̶.” Someone else summed up the moment with, “The ‘leader’ of anti-wokeness struggles to stay awake.”

This new roast landed with extra sting because it dropped just as the White House was still scrambling to defend Trump’s health following widespread backlash to his so-called “preventive” MRI — a memo doctors and critics say made no medical sense.

The uproar began earlier in the week after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stood at the podium and read aloud a memo from Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, describing a series of “advanced imaging” scans as routine preventive tests meant to confirm the president was in “excellent health.”

Leavitt read the memo in full, insisting the scans were part of a “comprehensive executive physical” and that Trump’s results were “perfectly normal.”

White House Memo Screenshot

But within hours, that explanation had collapsed under expert scrutiny — and Newsom moved in swiftly with a parody letter that crystallized the absurdity in one devastating stroke.

Styled as an official memo from the “PHYSCIAN TO THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA,” Newsom’s spoof declared the governor “the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history.” His arteries “shimmered,” his heart rate was “naturally enlightened,” and his bone density so exceptional a radiologist feared they’d scanned a redwood.

The letter then pivoted to a pointed jab at Trump’s fatigue. Newsom “does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa.”

He signed it with the flourish “Dr. Doolittle, California Department of Peak Excellence” — a dig that went viral, earning more than 1.8 million views.

“This is pure gold!!!” one user said. “Epic troll!” another added.

He said when Trump stands up he looks like the "leaning Tower of Pisa" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IcibznWbaU — Aisha (@aishamusic) December 2, 2025

But while Newsom supplied the comedic blow, medical experts supplied the legitimacy that made the parody sting.

Scientific American reported that radiologists and former White House medical staffers immediately questioned Barbabella’s claim that Trump’s imaging was “standard.”

MRI expert Thomas Kwee said bluntly, “No, it is certainly not standard medical practice to perform screening MRIs of the heart and abdomen.” Former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman added that such scans are “not standard for an executive physical.”

On CNN, physician Jeremy Faust expanded on the issue during an interview with Anderson Cooper.

Faust explained that MRIs are almost never used preventively, telling Cooper, “There’s really no such thing as routine prevention using an MRI — we use them for diagnosis.”

When Cooper asked why Trump’s team would want that type of imaging, Faust responded, “Sometimes there’s ‘celebrity syndrome’ where people order boutique, full-body MRIs… The other possibility is they’re following up on new symptoms or an existing diagnosis. But the idea that this was just preventive doesn’t add up.”

Viewers at home were just as skeptical.

One Threads user wrote, “Speaking as someone who had to fight my insurance to get an MRI, the idea of a preventive MRI is complete nonsense.”

“My 90-year-old parents don’t get MRIs at their physicals. Drowsy Donnie has some serious health issues they’re tracking,” another added.

A third pointed out, “The memo doesn’t even say MRI — it says ‘advanced imaging.’ Why isn’t anyone pressing MRI vs CT? And what about his brain?”

Trump himself didn’t help the confusion. On Sunday, he admitted he had “no idea” which body parts were scanned, though he insisted the results were “perfect.”

Barbabella’s letter attempted to present the scans as standard care meant to “ensure long-term vitality and function.”

But major medical guidelines, including those from the American Heart Association, contradict that explanation, and experts say the memo’s language raised more questions than it answered.