‘She’s Going to Crack!’: Karoline Leavitt Charged at Newsom After His Mockery Left Trump Seething — Until One Reporter’s Question Sent Her Spiraling on the Spot

Karoline Leavitt is suddenly back in the spotlight as a White House briefing gains new traction — and new meaning — after she recently spoke about the personal strain of working under President Donald Trump.

The resurfaced clip now looks less like routine spin and more like a moment where the pressure visibly broke through.

Gavin Newsom challenges Karoline Leavitt by giving her a savage name. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The video in question is from the Nov. 4 White House press briefing, the same day Democrats stunned Republicans with wins across the country — and right after California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a brutal hit that left Trump seething online.

In a viral post, Newsom’s press office mocked him with a photo of a crying “baby Trump,” complete with a binky and pink hair barrette. One viewer summed up the vibe perfectly: “Nailed it, gov.”

Then when Leavitt stepped behind the podium later that afternoon to defend Trump’s latest meltdown — claiming without evidence that California’s elections were “RIGGED” — viewers weren’t focused on her arguments. They were focused on her.

Live look at Trump this morning, whining about California pic.twitter.com/jLJNR2nidn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 4, 2025

Trump himself had recently joked that Leavitt’s mouth “moved like a machine gun,” but in this briefing, her demeanor was the exact opposite — lips pursed, breathing heavy, repeatedly pausing as reporters pressed her for specifics she never produced.

“The president posted on Truth Social that the voting underway in California is ‘rigged.’ What evidence does he have of that?” a reporter asked.

Leavitt insisted “It’s absolutely true that there’s fraud in California’s elections, it’s just a fact,” but she struggled to provide a single example — even as she promised she was “happy to provide evidence.”

Instead, she leaned on vague talking points about “fraudulent ballots” supposedly mailed to “illegal aliens,” claiming there were “countless examples” without citing one.

Her evasiveness — combined with her increasingly visible discomfort — fueled a whole wave of reactions now circulating alongside the resurfaced clip.

“I can’t actually bear to hear any of these MAGA peoples’ voices,” one person wrote on Threads. “But I am watching Karoline look more nervous than I’ve ever seen her. And her chest is actually heaving, indicating perhaps emotional distress. Good.”

Another viewer noted, “First thing I noticed. We need the press to hammer down on more tough questions. She’s going to crack.”

“I noticed her hectic breathing as well,” a Threads commenter said. “Whether it’s emotional distress or just pure anger is hard to tell. But her delusional state of mind is truly something…”

Others suggested her posture was the tell. “She is beginning to see the Orange Clown for what he is,” one person wrote. “She is likely hearing him say horrible nasty things in the privacy of the White House. It is possible she will do only two years and quit ‘to spend more time with her family.’”

California officials, for their part, dismissed Trump’s accusations as “baseless,” and Newsom brushed off the president’s claims as “the ramblings of an old man that knows he’s about to LOSE.”

Proposition 50, the measure at the center of the dispute, temporarily redraws California’s congressional districts and could add as many as five Democratic seats ahead of the 2026 midterms — a rare advantage for a president’s party during a cycle when they typically lose ground.

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old said the demands of working for Trump — with last-minute schedule changes, unpredictable crises, and relentless pressure — have forced her to abandon any semblance of a normal family life.

She revealed she’s had to give up date nights, cancel summer mini-vacations and even admitted she now suffers from what she called “PTSD” about making plans.

“Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don’t,” she said. “We just roll with it. If there’s a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family.”

But now that Leavitt herself has spoken out about the strain of working under Trump, viewers are rewatching her tense briefings with fresh eyes.

The substance may not have changed, but her appearance, her breathing, her hesitations, and her tone are all being interpreted as signs of someone under immense pressure at a moment when Trump was lashing out, humiliated by Newsom, and staring down a brutal electoral reality.

As one Threads user summed it up, “Karoline Leavitt is confident in her lies. That’s a sign of a sociopath.”