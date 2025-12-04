‘The Swelling Is Turning His Shoes Over’: Trump’s ‘Strangely Shaped’ Footwear Has Fans Zooming In On a Disturbing New Bulge

Two close-up photos of Donald Trump’s hard-bottom shoes set off a new round of online detective work on Threads this week, turning a simple upload into a full-blown spectacle.

The platform lit up within minutes as users zoomed in and circled portions of the leather like they were breaking down a sports replay. The shoes appeared slanted and pushed outward, giving them an off-balance, almost weary look that instantly became a topic of fascination.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump steps away from the podium in the Oval Office of the White House with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz (C) and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary standing by on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is announcing a deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to lower U.S. prescription drug prices. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

What started as harmless humor quickly snowballed into a larger conversation, with Threads users analyzing the tilt, the bulge along the sides, and the odd bend in the soles. People insisted the shoes weren’t just worn — they looked overwhelmed, strained, and fighting for stability. The zooms got closer, the theories got bolder, and the jokes only sharpened as the flicks made their way across the platform.

“And aren’t they strangely shaped shoes?” one Threads user wrote, sparking a chain of replies.

Someone responded, “They are. I’m no podiatrist although I stubbed my toe in a pool once, but the way he stands is taking a toll on his shoes.”

Another added, “He wore them on the wrong feet a few times,” while someone else joked, “It looks like he’s wearing Frankenstein shoes.”

A few users went further, offering explanations: “The swelling is turning his shoes over like that,” one person posted, while another added, “Cankles are a growin’!”

The renewed attention to his footwear arrived shortly after a separate viral image — this one of a single black shoe featuring a strange horizontal line across the back.

That photo, posted on Thursday, Oct. 9, also made its rounds online and appeared to have been taken on the distinctive rug inside Trump’s new Oval Office. The detail sparked a wave of speculation, especially since the shoe resembled pairs he had worn in previous public moments. The odd line above the heel prompted questions about balance, comfort, and whether hidden support might be stitched inside.

When observers revisited pictures from King Charles III’s lavish Windsor Castle banquet, the focus had fully shifted to what was happening below Trump’s ankles. The evening was rich with royal pageantry, yet viewers zeroed in on an ill-fitting shoe moment caught in a posed photograph with British royalty. Melania garnered attention for her elegant yellow gown, but it was Trump’s footwear that had viewers zooming in like amateur investigators.

The pattern continued during his late-October meeting with Asian dignitaries. When Trump sat beside Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, people immediately noticed the swelling gathered above the tops of his dress shoes. Even in a seated position, the fullness around his ankles contrasted sharply with Ibrahim’s, who sat with crossed feet and slimmer lower legs. The side-by-side visual pushed fresh speculation about Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting circulation that becomes more common as people age.

While the White House has acknowledged the diagnosis, officials have kept the details minimal. Interest in Trump’s physical condition intensified after recent talk of “advanced screening,” which was confirmed but never explained. The speculation has continued to grow, especially as Trump — now the oldest person ever sworn in as president — insists he remains in excellent health.

Whether the shoes were worn, swollen, or just photographed badly, the pictures fueled another wave of teasing of the president. Less concerned about his health, joke by joke, it seems that people are more concerned with when he is going to get some new shoes and let these dogged out ones have a break.