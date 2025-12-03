‘Says the Fat Man’: Trump Sparks Outrage with Blunt ‘Fat’ Insult Before Dropping an Embarrassing Question to His Cabinet and Answering It Himself

President Donald Trump made some shocking statements at his Cabinet meeting in the White House on Dec. 2, and his signature rhetoric wasn’t the only thing making headlines.

Trump pulled no punches during the more than two-hour-long meeting as he let the insults fly, and his comments somehow managed to be even more blunt than what people are used to hearing from the twice-impeached president.

President Donald Trump shames people who take weight loss supplements as critics demand he look in a mirror. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Has No Business Calling Anyone Piggy’: Trump’s Insult Backfires After a Viral Close-Up of His Eyes Spark a Brutal Side-by-Side Comparison He Never Saw Coming

During a discussion on the costs of GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic, Trump shocked the room when he used an unfortunate term to describe people who took the weight-loss drugs.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” star with a penchant for two-fisting at Mickey D’s and lying about his weight is being called out for calling the weight loss medication “the fat drug” for “fat people.”

“So, we’re paying, as an example for the, let’s go with the fat drug, the fat drug, f-a-t, for fat people,” said Trump. “Uh, anyone using it at the table? Don’t answer.”

After the clip circulated online, Trump was dragged for what viewers called pure hypocrisy and bad manners, with critics also targeting his classless remarks and pointing back at his own portly physique.

Trump: "The fat drug. F-A-T for fat people. Anybody use it at the table? Don't answer." pic.twitter.com/4gjxdfcEVG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

One user on Threads wrote, “Says the fat man,” which prompted another to suggest Trump’s need for weight-loss drugs. “He should be taking it.”

One user called out the porky president’s hypocrisy and wrote, “Pot calling the kettle black. It’s always overweight, ugly men like him that comment.”

Another user Trumped the president’s bluntness in their comment, which read, “F-A-T like you, m****r f****r. Your fake *** stats you ain’t 6’3”, and you certainly aren’t 225lbs. Try 5’11” and pushing 300 lbs fuckin piggy @potus.”

Insulting Ozempic users wasn’t the only thing Trump made headlines for during the Cabinet meeting. The 79-year-old president was seen nodding his head multiple times during the meeting, and one clip being shared online features Trump nearly falling asleep at the table as Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke beside him.

Trump was unable to hold his head up or keep his eyes open during the Cabinet meeting today! pic.twitter.com/mU72JDJM4B — @MysterySolvent (@MysterySolvents) December 2, 2025

After a clip of Trump sleeping at the Cabinet meeting was shared online, social media users made jokes about “Good ‘ol sleepy Don,” while others noted what has become expected of the president at his meetings as of late.

One Threads user referenced Trump’s late-night posts on social media the day before, writing, “Happens when you posting BS all night long, making a fool of yourself.”

“Give him a break. He was up all night tweeting,” added another.

On December 1, Trump posted more than 160 times on Truth Social until midnight. The messages criticized Joe Biden, praised his third wife, and promoted MAGA content.



