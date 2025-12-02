‘He’s Thinking of Leaving Her’: Kristi Noem’s Husband’s Public Silence on Her Birthday Sparks Whispers He’s Finally Had Enough

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is back in the spotlight, with her physical appearance and the façade of her happy marriage under scrutiny.

The former governor of South Dakota marked her birthday with a high-profile appearance on “Meet the Press,” but it was her 33-year marriage to Bryon Noem that quickly became the real focus, as fresh White House whispers fueled speculation of a possible separation.

Kristi Noem’s “AI” face and marriage are under scrutiny after her husband, Bryon Noem, goes silent on social media. Photo: Sdbryonnoem/Instagram)

‘No One Shows Up to Work Like This’: Kristi Noem Blasted, Accused of Showing Up to Meet Officials in ‘Pajamas’ While Everyone Else Wore Suits

A touching point of confirmation for fans came on her 54th birthday on Nov. 30. Supporters like Fox News acknowledged Noem’s special day with a snapshot posted on X.

Some hecklers ridiculed her “Mar-a-Lago face” makeover, suggesting that Botox, fillers, and hair extensions were holding her beauty together, while others ribbed her for looking nearly a decade older. “Yikes!! I would have guessed a good looking 64 actually,” read one tweet.

However, her husband never publicly acknowledged his wife’s day of celebration despite sharing two daughters, Kassidy and Kennedy, a son, Booker, and four grandkids. The lack of a lovey-dovey post honoring his wife immediately sparked separation rumors.

Bryon ditched Instagram in August after he posted a photo with his golfing buddies. Hos comment section was littered with remarks like “Your wife is cheating on you,” and a few gifs memes from the show “South Park” that poked fun at Kristi.

Critics especially gravitated to the show’s caricature, “Kristi Noem face melt,” with her makeup sliding off, revealing her haggard mug. His last post with Kristi was shared in May 2024, when they celebrated 32 years of marriage. He referred to her as his “favorite gal in the whole wide world!”

The dismissal of her birthday coincides with Noem’s appearance on the Nov. 30 episode of “Meet the Press,” where her comments about immigration and Donald Trump’s administration took a back seat to online discourse that veered away from political banter.

Among the reactions to an interview clip circulated on X is a comment that states, “What exactly is going on with her face?”

A second eagle-eyed user mentioned that Kristi “looks AI. Her face doesn’t move.” A third individual bluntly asked, “Did Kristi Noem have plastic surgery? Is that why her face looks like that?”

She is seriously scary looking. Like she’s been embalmed and covered in morticians wax or something. — Remmer 🇺🇸 ✟ (@RemmerShaw) November 30, 2025

Skeptics flocked to a report claiming the Trump crony was getting “a cold shoulder” from Bryon with their own theories about Bryon’s alleged lack of adoration.

According to one person, “He probably doesn’t recognize her face anymore.” Someone else suggested she was a frightful sight when they commented, “She looking like jigsaw hahahah,” the nefarious “Saw” doll.

Looks aside, a few others were convinced Bryon had reason to sever his ties with Kristi. “Don’t know him but he is a smart fellow if he’s thinking of leaving her,” a Facebook user wrote.

Am I missing Corey Lewandowski in this picture of Kristi Noem's happy Christian family? pic.twitter.com/ZyxRmMYu9J — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) April 20, 2025

“I’m beginning to think the reason Kristi Noem’s husband didn’t divorce her after her years long affair with Corey Lewandowski is that he didn’t wanna end up in the gravel pit too,” an X user wrote in a resurfaced tweet.

Kristi notoriously wrote about slaughtering her untrainable hunting dog, Cricket, in a gravel pit in her book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.”

I'm beginning to think the reason Kristi Noem's husband didn't divorce her after her years long affair with Corey Lewandowski is that he didn't wanna end up in the gravel pit too. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2dXj4znEEW — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) April 27, 2024

As for Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager and current special government employee working closely under Kristi in DHS, many have speculated that he and Kristi have been romantically involved since 2021.