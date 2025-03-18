Oprah Bizarrely Accused of Paying Paparazzi and Being ‘Desperate for Attention’ as Off-the-Cuff Gym Photos Fail to Convince Fans She Works Out

Oprah Winfrey is putting in the work to maintain her newly slimmed-down figure. While countless people are breaking New Year’s resolutions to shed the extra pounds, the 71-year-old was recently photographed leaving a Santa Barbara gym in the rain on March 15.

She emerged from the facility in a pair of black leggings, a striped tan and brown shirt, a black hooded raincoat, and white sneakers as she clutched a stylish brown mini bag. Photographers caught her as she prepared to get in the driver’s seat of a silver SVA Range Rover. She was also spotted at the same gym in late February.

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Being ‘Desperate for Attention’ After She’s Photographed Leaving the Gym Amid Confession She Uses Weight Loss Drug as a ‘Tool’ (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

The casual sighting, to some, is proof of Winfrey’s dedication to living a healthier lifestyle, but for those far more skeptical of the entertainment mogul, it was reduced to a lowbrow PR move.

When paparazzi website Backgrid shared the photos of Oprah with the caption: “Oprah Winfrey stays committed to her fitness routine, heading to the gym in Santa Barbara despite a rainstorm,” several of their readers had a lot to say.

“Change headline: Oprah paid Paps to take her photo outside the gym, it was raining,” a snarky Instagram user commented.

An equally unimpressed critic remarked, “Braves the rain in her $6,000 jacket is such a lie.” A third person said, “Desperate for attention,” though they did not offer context for their harsh feelings.

Others nicknamed Winfrey “Ozempa” in reference to the Type 2 diabetes medicine Ozempic that became a go-to weight loss drug for public figures and everyday citizens in 2024.

The daytime television legend’s curvy figure has been a topic of discussion throughout her 39-year career in the spotlight, and not much has changed in the two years since she revealed a drastic weight loss transformation.

During the 2023 awards season, she stunned onlookers after confirming she had lost 50 pounds. The Oscar-nominated actress said that her new body was a testament to becoming more active after undergoing double knee replacement surgery in 2021, using WeightWatchers, drinking a gallon of water, and not eating after 4 p.m.

She later confessed in 2023 to using a prescribed weight loss drug. She told People, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing” and “I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me.”

In January, she received flak for sharing that the medicine quieted “food noise,” which in turn allowed her stop eating when she is full and debunked her belief that “thin people” had more willpower.